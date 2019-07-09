Police Parade Killers Of Kogi Gov’s Aide, Kidnappers

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has warned criminal elements within and outside state to stay off crime and embrace meaningful endeavours.

The governor gave the warning in Okene during the parade of suspected criminals by the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Command.

The Police Force paraded four suspected assassins who allegedly carried out the killing of Yusuf Adabenege Onivehu, an aide to Governor Bello on November 16, 2018.

The police also paraded two suspected kidnappers in Okene, Kogi State who said luck ran out of them during the kidnapping of a managing director of Okene Micro finance bank.

Governor Bello advised the people in the area and Nigeria at large to embrace meaningful and diligent business instead of taking to crime.

He said his government would spend the last kobo to guarantee safety of life and property of all citizens and residents of the state.

While commending the security agencies in the state for their effort in maintaining law and order, Bello enjoined the people of Kogi and Ebiraland in particular that his government was ready to smoke out the criminal elements in the society, noting that those who involve themselves in criminal acts can only run but can’t hide.

Suspected criminals paraded were alleged killers of one of the governor’s aide, the late Yusuf Adabenege Onivehu and the attackers of the governor’s domestic aide, Kabiru Onyene, including two kidnapping suspects who confessed to the kidnapping of the manager of a micro finance bank in Okene.

The suspected assassins are Yusuf Abdulmumeen, 32, Abona Jafar, 26, Yusuf Tijani, 29 and Yusuf Abdulkarim, 25 while Yusuf Kebiru, 28 and Yusuf Lawal, 35 were the suspected kidnappers.

Confessing to the crime, the suspected assassins said they were part of the gang that killed Mr Yusuf on November 16, 2018. They also confessed to a failed assassination attempt on the governor’s domestic aide, Mr Kebiru Onyene in 2019 in which his police orderly was killed in the process. Speaking on behalf of the suspects, Yusuf Abdulmumeen also said they were involved in the robbery of the Skye bank in Osogbo in 2018.

Three of the alleged criminals were arrested in Auchi, Edo State while the arrest of the others were made in Okene and Ogaminana.

Items recovered from the suspects include 2 AK- 47 riffles, 1 Pump Action, 100 live cartridges and 2 empty AK-47 magazines.

Speaking to journalists during the parade, the commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, Hakim Busari said the combined team of security agencies in the state made the arrest of the criminals possible, noting that the security network in the state was sophisticated enough to locate criminals in any of their hideouts.