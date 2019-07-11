Connect with us
EDUCATION

Don't Register New Varsities Without Focus On Science, NASENI Boss Tells NUC

Published

23 hours ago

on

The executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna  yesterday advised the National Universities Commission(NUC) not to register new varsities without focus on science, engineering programmes.

He said it is regrettable that many graduates are unemployable because they have no skills.

He also said polytechnics should be compelled to make their admission policy on 70-30 per cent in favour of science and technology courses.

Haruna,gave the advice while hosting the Vice  Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed.

He said: “We want to call on the National Universities Commission to please not grant licence to any new university that is not prioritising engineering and science in its programmes.

“It is important to say that the National Board for Technical Education should compel polytechnics to implement a ratio of 70-30 per cent admission for science and technical to other courses.

“It is supposed to be in the ratio of 70-30 in favor of engineering, science and technology because we have many graduates that are not employable and they cannot be self-employed because they have not learnt any skill.”

He commended Nasarawa State University for floating engineering courses .

He said NASENI had already secured assistance from a firm in Italy to help the university to take off its engineering courses.

Haruna added: “I am happy the university wishes to commence Engineering from different perspectives and not in a way things are being done, in order to resolve the nations predicament in the form of insecurity  and economic problems, the solution is in engineering, science and technology. So the nation must start to overhaul its curriculum such that the products will be relevant and meet the demands of industries”.

Responding,Prof.  Mohammed said: “We are specifically planning to commence program in Engineering and Medical Science”.

“The  management of the university has decided that the university will be world class in the next five years. We believe that we should come to you and seek for collaboration so that we can contribute to the socio-economic, scientific and engineering growth of Nigeria”.

 

 

