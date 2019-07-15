Connect with us
2019 FIBA AFROCAN: D’Tigers To Battle Kenya, DR Congo

2 hours ago

Nigeria have been drawn alongside DR Congo and Kenya in Group B of the 2019 FIBA AFROCAN men’s basketball holding in Mali.

At the draws held in Praia, Cape Verde, Nigeria will start their campaign for continental glory in Bamako, Mali at the newly introduced AFROCAN competition.

The event dunks off on July 19, 2019 at the Palais des Sports, Salamatou Maiga in Bamako, Mali.

The newly introduced AFROCAN by FIBA Africa is meant fill the gap of the new system of Afrobasket which will now be held every four years.

The AFROCHAN which will be played every four years according to FIBA Africa President, Anibal Manave is designed to give hope to players plying their trade in Africa and also aid the growth of the various domestic leagues.

Competition format will see top teams in the four groups book automatic quarterfinal tickets while the 2nd and 3rd place teams will compete in a qualifying round for a quarter final place.

Speaking after the draws, North-west representative of Musa Kida-led faction of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Surajo Yusuf said the competition will provide a good platform for African players plying their trades on the continent to showcase their talents and make a case for the various leagues in Africa.

He assured that Nigeria will once again put its best foot forward as the NBBF will only go for the best materials available.

“Nigeria continues to rise on the international stage. The U-16 in Cape Verde surprised many with their master class displays which have gone to display the abundant talents in Nigeria. Once again, the NBBF is determined to select only the best to represent her”.

