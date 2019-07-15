COVER STORIES
Army Refutes Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Video
The Nigerian Army has said contrary to insinuations, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in video clip in circulation purporting to be bought by the Army is not part of the Nigerian Military inventory.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa in a statement noted that the mischievous clip was produced and uploaded by Njenje Media TV on its Youtube channel and circulated through whatsApp and other social media platforms.
The video displayed a photograph of a group of persons with the equipment in which they compared the device to those ostensibly, owned by other nations including some of our African neighbours.
He said:”this is far from the truth and therefore, should be disregarded in its entirety”.
He added that aside questioning the motive of this mischievous falsehood,” it is imperative to state that the Nigerian military has far more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what the medium is broadcasting.”
He noted that the sophistication of Nigerian Military’s UAVs account for the tremendous success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.
He recalled that the Nigerian Air Force has designed and produced far more superior and sophisticated UAVs and other platforms such as “Gulma” and “Tsaigumi” than what the mischievous clip portrays.
He reiterated that the Nigerian Army recently commissioned an aviation hangar in Jaji, Kaduna State for its Aviation Corps and another hangar and runway in Bama, Borno State, are on the way where bigger and far more sophisticated UAVs will be deployed and used.
“It is important to also state that the African countries mentioned in the clip are not in anyway compared to Nigeria in military technology, equipment and platforms as they do not have UAVs as alleged, rather an American military base on their soil,” he said.
MOST READ
PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
OML 25: We Won’t Vacate Flow Station – Host Communities
Host communities to Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, have declared...
Zamfara: APP Withdraws Suit Seeking To Sack Matawale
The Action Peoples Party has withdrawn the Petition it filed against the declaration of Bello Mohammed Matawale as the Governor...
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two...
Skill Acquisition: Obaseki Assures More Opportunities For Youths
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for youths in...
Senate To IGP: Fish Out Killers Of Fasoranti’s Daughter
The Senate has condoled with the family of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over last Friday’s murder...
As Yahaya, Dankwambo Lock Horns Over Gombe Assets
Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State since assumption of office in May, has taken up some initiatives aimed at repositioning...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS15 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Felicitates With Segun Osoba On 80th Birthday
-
NEWS18 hours ago
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Osinbajo To Declare APBN Annual Summit Open
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Refuse Concern: Ikpeazu To Sack Abia’s Environmental Agency Boss
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
No Annual Vacation For Appeal Court Judges
-
COVER STORIES5 hours ago
FG Probes PEF, Freezes 2 Managers’ N3bn Account