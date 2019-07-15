Connect with us
Army Refutes Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Video

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Army has said contrary to insinuations, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in video clip in circulation purporting to be bought by the Army is not part of the Nigerian Military inventory.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa in a statement noted that the mischievous clip was produced and uploaded by Njenje Media TV on its Youtube channel and circulated through whatsApp and other social media platforms.

The video displayed a photograph of a group of persons with the equipment in which they compared the device to those ostensibly, owned by other nations including some of our  African neighbours.

He said:”this is far from the truth and therefore, should be disregarded in its entirety”.

He added that aside questioning the motive of this mischievous falsehood,” it is imperative to state that the Nigerian military has far more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what the medium is broadcasting.”

He noted that the sophistication of Nigerian Military’s UAVs account for the tremendous success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

He recalled that the Nigerian Air Force has designed and produced far more superior and sophisticated UAVs and other platforms such as “Gulma” and “Tsaigumi” than what the mischievous clip portrays.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Army recently commissioned an aviation hangar in Jaji, Kaduna State for its Aviation Corps and another hangar and runway in Bama, Borno State, are on the way  where bigger and far more sophisticated UAVs will be deployed and used.

“It is important to also state that the African countries mentioned in the clip are not in anyway compared to Nigeria in military technology, equipment and platforms as they do not have UAVs as alleged, rather an American military base on their soil,” he said.

