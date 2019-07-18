Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Guber Poll Votes Recount:  Court Dismisses PDP, Ashiru’s Appeal In Kaduna

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru against the refusal of the Kaduna State Governorship Petition Tribunal to order for the recount of votes.

Delivering judgement on Thursday, Justice Hussaini Muktar also affirmed the orders of the tribunal, refusing to order for a recount.

Justice Muktar agreed with the respondents that the counting of votes and making it an exhibit in court is part of a trial, which is capable of disposing off the main claim in the matter.

According to him, the Supreme Court frowned at that which allows a matter to be disposed off at a pre-trial conference.

Muktar, argued that the essence of pre-trial conference is to prepare parties and the court toward issues to be thrashed out at the trial and not to conclude the trial.

It will be recalled that the tribunal had struck out the petitioners’ request, seeking for a recount of votes cast in the governorship election which held on March 9, for lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim Bako who ruled on the motion on May 29, had said that the tribunal has a time frame of only 180 days to complete its assignment.

Justice Bako had also refused the application for amendment of the motion, seeking to narrow the votes recount to only 12 local government areas of Kaduna state.

Specifically, the petitioners had asked the tribunal to order the votes recount in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Birnin Gwari and Ikara amongst other local government areas.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, PDP and its gubernatorial candidate appealed the verdict at the Court of Appeal.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

17 Killed As Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Eastern Turkey

Seventeen people were killed and 50 injured on Thursday, after a bus carrying migrants overturned in Turkey’s eastern Van province,...
NEWS2 mins ago

Edojobs, Uber Finalise Plans As Ride-Hailing Platform Set To Launch In Benin City

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has finalised modalities and Greenlight activities as Uber, ride-hailing company, is set to...
LAW11 mins ago

Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Kidnapping Toddler

A Cyclist, Kennedy Abale, who allegedly kidnapped a toddler, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Magjstrates’ Court in...
NEWS23 mins ago

JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin...
Senator Danjuma Goje Senator Danjuma Goje
NEWS36 mins ago

I Never Faced N25bn Corruption Charge, Sen. Goje

Sen. Danjuma Goje, the senator representing Gombe Central at the National Assembly has said that at no time did he...
NEWS37 mins ago

Why AGF Withdrew Criminal Charges Against Me – Sen Goje

Former governor of Gombe State, Senator Adamu Goje   has explained reasons why the Attorney General of the federation withdrew criminal...
NEWS41 mins ago

PMB Links Insecurity To Illicit Funds

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the intelligence community in Africa to tighten the loop against illicit financial flows, just...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: