…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting alone, but also to be available during flooding and other emergencies.
Speaking when he received a delegation from the Federal and FCT Fire Services, led by the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, the permanent secretary of FCTA, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, noted that Abuja as an emerging top city in the world requires the best services in terms of protecting lives and properties during emergency situations.
Ohaa disclosed that plans were underway to procure modern equipment for the FCT Fire Service with the recent approval received from the Federal Executive Council in this regard.
He described Dr Ibrahim Alhaji as an Ambassador of the FCT, considering the fact that the CG began his career as an FCT Fire Service Officer, said his elevation to the post of Comptroller General is a testament to the quality of the FCT Fire Service.
He also called for collaboration and partnership between the Federal and FCT Fire Services, saying that synergy between both organisations will enhance the tackling of emergencies in the FCT.
According to him, “Abuja is an emerging city and we need to make sure that we give the best to the city in terms of protecting lives and properties. As we grow with the construction of sky scrapers, you have to know the new technology in fire-fighting and emergency management beyond fire because even when there is flooding, we need your services.”
Earlier, the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim Alhaji, who traced his roots to the FCT Fire Service, appreciated the administration for the enormous support and contributions to both the FCT and the Federal Fire Services.
Ibrahim also noted that the FCT Fire Service has been able to advance its operations from what it used to be in 2002 when it had just nine second hand vehicles which were restricted to just the Area Councils, to its present status which includes 14 fire stations in various parts of the FCT as well as enhanced personnel.
