Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Coalition Destroys Yemeni Rebel Drones Targeting Saudi Arabia

Published

1 hour ago

on

Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition spokesman, Turki al Malki, said on Tuesday.

The drones were launched towards residential areas in the south western region of Asir, al Malki added, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

In recent months, Houthis have launched a string of drone and missile attacks into Saudi territory, which the rebels say are to defend themselves against the coalition’s strikes.

The Saudi coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015, when it was formed to counter advances by Iran allied rebels towards the Yemeni government’s temporary seat in Aden.

The rebels took over the capital Sana’a and other areas in late 2014.

The devastating power struggle between the Saudi backed government and the Houthis has left Yemen, already one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, with a hunger crisis and massive damage to infrastructure across the country.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
HEALTH10 mins ago

NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths

Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
NEWS14 mins ago

WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NEWS26 mins ago

NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
NEWS31 mins ago

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
NEWS38 mins ago

May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’ 

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
LAW42 mins ago

Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: