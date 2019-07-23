NEWS
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90 on July 23, 2019, congratulating him for courage in pursuing a vibrant career in journalism and leaving a lasting legacy in politics and governance.
President Buhari in a statement by his media aide ,Femi Adesina joined family, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the milestone with the former governor and Minister of Works, whose sacrifice and large-heartedness saw the implementation of many developmental projects in Lagos like free education and low cost housing, with many beneficiaries.
The President extolled Alhaji Jakande for his liberal and progressive policies in education and health, which culminated in the establishment of Lagos State University and General Hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu, and health centres that catered for the poor and underprivileged, noting that his leadership style was truly people focused and divinely inspired to bring succour to many.
As he turns a nonagenarian, President Buhari saluted the former governor’s patriotism, foresight, wisdom and counsels, believing that he etched his name in gold for posterity by making the most out of every opportunity, and should be studied and emulated by upcoming leaders.
The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Alhaji Jakande good health and strength to keep inspiring young leaders and serving humanity.
