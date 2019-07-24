Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Association of European Businesses (AEB), a group representing foreign investors in Russia, has welcomed the upcoming liberalisation of Russia’s entry rules.

The association in a statement on Wednesday therefore, urged EU countries to return the favor.

“The association calls upon the European Union to resume its work on the visa liberalization process with Russia in the near future,” it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree earlier this month that will allow foreign tourists to travel to St. Petersburg and the wider region with only an electronic visa, starting Oct. 1.

“This simplification of the visa regime will have a strong positive impact on the development of the country’s vast tourism potential.

“Moreover, it will strengthen cross-cultural communication and mutual understanding,” the AEB said.

It called on the Russian authorities to extend the electronic visa regime to the whole territory of the country and apply it to all visa categories.

A free-of-charge electronic visa can be received from the Russian Foreign Ministry at least four days before entering the country and is valid for 30 days.

The duration of the stay cannot exceed eight days.
ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: