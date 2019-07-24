European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians

The Association of European Businesses (AEB), a group representing foreign investors in Russia, has welcomed the upcoming liberalisation of Russia’s entry rules.

The association in a statement on Wednesday therefore, urged EU countries to return the favor.

“The association calls upon the European Union to resume its work on the visa liberalization process with Russia in the near future,” it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree earlier this month that will allow foreign tourists to travel to St. Petersburg and the wider region with only an electronic visa, starting Oct. 1.

“This simplification of the visa regime will have a strong positive impact on the development of the country’s vast tourism potential.