European Businesses Urge EU To Ease Entry Rules For Russians
The association in a statement on Wednesday therefore, urged EU countries to return the favor.
“The association calls upon the European Union to resume its work on the visa liberalization process with Russia in the near future,” it said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree earlier this month that will allow foreign tourists to travel to St. Petersburg and the wider region with only an electronic visa, starting Oct. 1.
“This simplification of the visa regime will have a strong positive impact on the development of the country’s vast tourism potential.
It called on the Russian authorities to extend the electronic visa regime to the whole territory of the country and apply it to all visa categories.
A free-of-charge electronic visa can be received from the Russian Foreign Ministry at least four days before entering the country and is valid for 30 days.
