Gombe Gov. Inaugurates Committee To Assess 5 Tertiary Institutions

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Wednesday, inaugurated an 11-member committee to assess the relevance and viability of the five tertiary institutions in the state.

While inaugurating the committee in Gombe, Yahaya said the inauguration was necessary to address the challenges associated with the creation of the institutions.

The governor said the overall aim of the assessment was to fast-track development in the educational sector of the state.

The tertiary institutions are University of Science and Technology, Kumo; College of Education, Billiri; State Polytechnic, Bajoga; College of Legal and Islamic Studies Nafada and School of Nursing, Dukku.

“We strongly believe that the establishment of institutions of learning must be in tandem with the immediate socio-economic needs and realities in the state.

“The proliferation of tertiary institutions could be viewed as a positive development.

“However, there are more questions than answers associated with the establishment of these institutions in terms of funding, provisions of infrastructure and their sustainability.

“We have no ill-feelings about the establishment of the institutions, but as a government of change, we must be seen to address the issues that could hamper speedy development and growth of our young state.

“As a responsible government, we cannot claim to be ignorant of the needs to take bold steps to correct those anomalies in the best interests of our people,” he said.

Yahaya urged the committee to live above sentiments and other petty considerations and bring the experiences of the members to bare in the discharge of its assigned responsibility.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Buba Bajoga, on behalf of the members, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them.

Bajoga gave the assurance that “we will do all we can in line with our mandate and will not fail you.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya had on Monday approved the constitution of the 11-member committee to be headed by Prof. Buba Bajoga.

He gave the committee one month to submit its report to the state government.