NEWS
Nigeria, America Firms In Partnership Over 5G Network In Nigeria
An indigenous company, Digtown Limited on Wednesday said it had concluded arrangement with Commscope, an American Telecommunications Technology Giant, to float 5G Network in Nigeria.
The Chairman, Digtown Limited, Mr Olu Pessu, made this known in a statement in Warri.
Pessu, who is also the Vice-Chairman, Samos International, said that with the partnership arrangements, Nigeria would be the first country in Africa to utilise the 5G network technologies.
According to him, Africa lagged behind in the first, second and third industrial revolution globally.
He said that with the fourth revolution, 5G technologies would play great role in the Internet of Things (IoT) and impact on the lives of people.
“When we tie-up the partnership with Commscope, Nigerian market will be one of the first in Africa to use the 5G Technologies.
“The desire of Digtown Limited to go into partnership with Commscope is to make Africa be in the fore-front to meet up with the rest of the world in the emerging global technologies,” he said.
Pessu said that the United States of America might be the first to roll out the 5G Network by the year 2020.
He urged Nigeria and the rest of Africa countries to embrace the modern technologies to galvanise development.
“Digtown Limited is already in discussion with some African telecommunications companies to achieve the desired goal of introducing the 5G internet technologies in the continent.
