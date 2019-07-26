Re- Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP

The LEADERSHIP Newspaper article with the caption ‘Aisha Buhari Right On The NSIP published on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, represents nothing but a hatchet job executed in the guise of investigative journalism to smear the image of an unquestionable character in the person of Mrs Maryam Uwais MFR.

It is becoming clearer that those opposed to sound reforms that insist on strict adherence to best practices in the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, have intensified their hate campaign aimed at provoking a transition that could pave way for a new dispensation which might be favorably disposed to processes that encourage shady deals at the NSIO.

At a time when there is seeming vacancy in most public offices, one is not surprised at such antics by a few desperate people who would go to any length to secure appointments or government contracts to satisfy their selfish interest. But what is mind boggling is perhaps the fact that LEADERSHIP, one of Nigeria’s leading National dailies, could allow its medium to be used by detractors to propagate outright falsehood with the evil intention of tarnishing the reputation of a highly respected Nigerian who has over the years, maintained an unblemished record in both private and public practice.

It is, therefore, sad and most regrettable that such wild allegations against seasoned government officials who have exhibited strong character, diligence, integrity, honesty and transparency in their service to the nation could be fabricated and made public without any concrete evidence to back up what we consider a hoax. How can a supposed investigative report, which ideally should be an outcome of in-depth research, draw hasty conclusions based on hearsay?

It is also pertinent to reinforce the fact that Mrs Maryam Uwais, a brilliant lawyer and human rights activist, was among credible Nigerians called to national service to help drive the Change Agenda of the APC government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2016, Mrs Uwais was sworn in by President Buhari as the Presidential Adviser on Social Investments. By virtue of this portfolio, she automatically took charge of the National Social Investment office NSIO, which coordinates all components of the Social Intervention Programmes of Government. The NSIO is domiciled in the office of the Vice President, who has strictly supervised the implementation of the SIPs since inception three years ago.

Unlike some public officials who see government appointment as an opportunity to feather their nests and serve personal interest, the appointment, for Mrs Uwais, was a rare privilege to effectively deploy public resources to a project that was borne out of genuine concern for the poor and most vulnerable people in the country.

The NSIO, under the supervision of Mrs Uwais was structured in manner that eliminates all forms of sharp practices, corruption and abuse of due process in resource distribution to beneficiaries or award of contracts. The programme execution template set by Mrs Uwais while she was in office as Special Adviser on SIP places the NSIO, which she directly coordinates in a position where it cannot award contracts or make payments directly to beneficiaries or contractors.

Indeed, this template placed to safeguard transparency appears to have incensed certain individuals who were unable to access the funds or provide favours to a privileged few. This is the primary reason the same individuals appear intent on replacing Mrs Uwais with one of their own. Change never comes easy.

Regrettably, the report by LEADERSHIP Newspaper runs contrary to reports by the various independent monitoring groups beaming their searchlights on the SIPs.

For instance, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), a Non-Governmental Organisation which is working with six other NGOs and over 500 monitors has been monitoring the disbursement of the Abacha loot after it entered an agreement with the federal government to do so. The group, after its review dialogue summit in May this year, reported that disbursement of the funds under the National Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, NCTP, has been successful.

Another report published in June 2019, by Action Aid Nigeria, one of the independent groups monitoring the NSIPs, also confirmed the huge impact the various components of the Programme is having on the beneficiaries.

ANEEJ and Action Aid Nigeria reports align with the recommendations of several other independent monitoring groups that have been following the implementation of the SIPs since 2016.

Expectedly, detractors would not take cognizance of the success stories emerging as a result of the professional and transparent approach adopted in the management of the social intervention programmes in the last three years. They have instead, chosen the path of shame and dishonor to pick holes even in areas where there is resounding success.

But the consolation for those being persecuted unjustly is the fact that truth is like light which will always prevail over darkness.

– Tienabeso is the communications manager at the National Social Investment Office