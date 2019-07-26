Sokoto REC Deserves Commendation, Not Condemnation

It will be in the best interest of the country’s nascent democracy for the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to be bothered by the recent petition against the Sokoto State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Abubakar Sadeeq, sent by a group calling itself ‘31 Political Parties in Sokoto State.’ These shadowy elements are working at the behest of their retainers.

It is indeed an irony that the current petition was sent to him, the same INEC chairman that this same set of politicians, in recent past, tried to discredit over a recent visit to the Sultan of Sokoto in Kaduna, alleging that he and the Sultan were plotting to favour the PDP in the state, over an election that had at the time been concluded and they had instituted procedures to challenge in court.

Addressing their latest petition to the same INEC chairman confirms either their previous or current allegation to be mischievous and false, or else, how can they demand justice from the same person they had earlier accused of conspiring to favour their opponent, thereby casting aspersions on his credibility?

Typical of desperate Nigerian politicians who must win elections by all means fair or foul, the APC leadership and their co-travellers regard any official in the line of duty, who does not pander to their blind ambition as an agent of the opposition. However, sadly for them no amount of pre-emptive propaganda against INEC, its officials or indeed, the State Election Petition Tribunal members, who may be the next target if not checked, can turn back the hands of time and allow them to realise their ultimate delusion of being the imperial lords of Sokoto State, ruling Sokoto State again by proxy.

With the benefit of hindsight, it is pertinent to recall that in the course of the 2019 general elections in Sokoto State, considerable number of politicians who pitched tent with the APC did that mainly to take advantage of the federal might which they hoped would be brought to bear to guarantee victory for the party. They were fair weather comrades, who barely positioned themselves to benefit from President Buhari’s bandwagon followership, especially in the Northern part of the country.

Most of them ignored the fact that the average voters are gradually becoming more sophisticated, enlightened and discerning. The voters in Sokoto know those who went to APC to secure sanctuary from possible EFCC probe of monumental corruption against them. It was indeed instructive that the people rejected the cronies of those discredited politicians, who were propped up to run in the governorship election in the state.

In spite of glaring deficiencies, they made efforts to coarse, harass, intimidate and induce public officials charged with the responsibility of ensuring successful elections in the state to pander to their wishes. Most of the security agencies had to redeploy their heads from the state obviously on account of allegations of bias levelled against them by the same APC.

The governorship election was eventually declared inconclusive after a clear victory of the PDP, which was a reflection of the wishes of the generality of the electorate of Sokoto State. Fervent and sustained prayers across all local governments of the state preceded that inconclusive declaration. God answered the prayers of the populace and in spite of the antics of the APC, supported by massive deployment of human and financial resources from the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Kebbi states, PDP emerged victorious with a slim margin of 342 votes!

It therefore, beats the imagination of all descent and peace-loving Nigerians why APC has refused to patiently await the outcome of its case in the court.

It is expedient by way of illustration at this stage to draw attention to some of the precedents and penchant for being at the centre of controversies that threaten the integrity of constituted authorities and due process. Inference can be made to their inglorious role in the Justice Ayo Salami saga of 2008 which perilously put the image of the judiciary in serious jeopardy. It captured the intrigues and scheming to literally blackmail Justice Salami out of an otherwise outstanding judicial career, among other collateral casualties, solely motivated by a raging ambition to rule Sokoto State, by any means necessary.

Now, the same characters and tendencies have launched what comes across as a palpable reckless misadventure against the entire electoral system, in which our hallowed judiciary and revered traditional institution are possible casualties.

While they are at their old game, fact is that the rest of us are so much wiser today and cannot be swayed, deceived or bamboozled. Sokoto people are resolute in doing way with their old game of unrewarding, retarding political chicanery and brinkmanship.

– Adamu wrote in from Sokoto.