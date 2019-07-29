Nasarawa Councils Can’t Pay Salaries – Gov Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has disclosed that only four out of the 13 local government councils in the state can pay workers’ salaries conveniently.

Gov Sule, stated this at the weekend in Mararaban Gongon in Wamba and Mahanga, in Awe local government areas of the state, while performing the foundation laying ceremony of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project for the building of primary schools.

It would be recalled that Governor Sule, was among the first governors to implement the directive of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on direct allocation to the local government areas.

LEADERSHIP gathered that those councils that can pay salaries without augmentation are Wamba, Keana, Awe and Keffi local government areas.

The governor who apologised to the staffers of the nine local governments for none payment of their salaries called on the people of the state to elect credible persons and hold them responsible when ever they derail.

“Nine local governments, out of the 13, cannot pay salaries with their allocations from the federation account, it means they will have to borrow every month, to meet that obligation.

“I deliberately refused to be part of the allocation but after the sharing formular was done, nine local government chairmen run to me seeking permission to use funds meant for capital projects to be able to pay salaries.

“Local governments must begin to look inward towards generating money to pay salaries and save, even before they get allocations from the federation account”, he said.

The governor blamed the inability to pay the salaries on the huge workforce carried by the local governments, and the lack of initiative by the council chairmen who have proved too lazy to generate revenue internally.