South Africa’s Trade Surplus Widens In June

South Africa recorded a 4.42 billion rand ($310.61 million) trade surplus in June after a revised 1.70 billion rand surplus in May, data from the revenue service showed on Wednesday.

The South African Revenue Service said exports fell 3.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis to 108.17 billion rand in June, while imports were down 5.8 per cent to 103.75 billion rand, the agency said.

