UBA Doles N30m To 20 Customers In Wise Savers Promo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) yesterday gave out N30 million to 20 of its customers in the Wise Savers promo.

The 20 winners who were drawn from across all regions of the country emerged yesterday at the third quarter draw that was held at the bank’s head office in Lagos.

Speaking at the draw, UBA group head, Transaction and Electronic Banking, Sampson Aneke, said the bank had commenced the promo as a way of appreciating its customers and giving back to the society.

More importantly, he said, the promo was set to help its customer and Nigerians at large imbibe a culture of savings. According to him, every good corporate citizen always gives back to the society as part of CSR which can come in any shape and form.

“It could be that you want to teach the society a kind of behaviour that you feel will help the economy and that is what we are doing here today. Savings is a culture that any economy that will survive must have in their numbers.

“Many SME will tell you that it takes a lot of discipline to save and start a business in this country. So it is cultured that we want people to imbibe because it will help us as a nation.

“Sometimes the best was to teach people may be to trigger something that can make them go through a process and behave in the way that you want them to behave so that even when you leave them, they can continue it because they have experienced the good in it. Savings is not what you put in an account after you have spent all your money on expenses, which is what a lot of people do.

“Where savings culture thrive is where people understand that to save must be a deliberate action. It is where you have a specific amount that you put away every month.”

The 20 winners were drawn from a pool of 825,000 customers who had qualified for the promo. To qualify for the promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to save a minimum of N10,000 every month for a period of three months.