Sallah: Sokoto Govt. Disburses N17.2M For Orphans’ Sallah Meat

Sokoto State Government on Thursday, disbursed N17.2 million to 86 District Heads to purchase cows for orphans in the state enable to them celebrate Eidel-el-Kabir.

The exercise,which is an annual event by the state government through the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission,was inaugurated at the Sultan Palace in Sokoto.

Inaugurating the distribution, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the district heads not to personalise or politicise the gesture.

“The exercise is a government’s commitment dedicated to orphans, not any individual or political party members.

“As such, we should continue to remain responsible leaders of the society with fairness and dedication, in order to maintain our respect from the subjects.

Abubakar,who commended the district heads for their level of performance during the exercise in the previous years,urged them to maintain the tempo with more dedication and fear of Allah.

The monarch thanked the state government and the state Zakkat Commission for sustaining the programme.

He prayed for all Muslims to succeed in discharging their religious responsibilities and called on them to always pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Earlier, the Chairman, Zakkat Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, said the gesture was part of the state government’s effort to support the orphans and the less privileged in the society.

“The exercise is an annual event organised to encourage wealthy individuals to engage in supporting the less privileged among them.

“As such, this year, the state government earmarked N17.2 million for the purchase of cows, to be distributed across the 86 districts for orphan’s Sallah meat in order to ease their needs.

“With the amount earmarked by the state government, each district will get N170,000 through its head for the fulfillment of the said purpose,”Maidoki said.