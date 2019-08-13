Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination

The Ebonyi State government has said that it is currently working with all the United Nations Agencies and other partners to conduct mass reactive vaccination campaign for the state within the target age of 9 months to 44 years.

Briefing Journalist in Abakaliki, the state capital, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike said that state government at present has completed all the processes with the International Coordinating Group ICG to ensure smooth mass vaccination.

Dr. Umezuruike said that four samples were collected and sent to the Public Health Laboratory Lagos but noted that because of lack of reagent at the center, the sample were subsequently sent to national reference laboratory Abuja and three tested positive for yellow fever virus on 22nd July 2019.

According to him; “The Nigeria Center for Disease Control declared this an outbreak of Yellow Fever and reactivated the national Rapid response team comprising of NCDC, NAPHCDA, WHO on 1st August 2019 to support the State”.

“The summary of the situation report is that since the current outbreak of Yellow Fever, the state has recorded a total of 9 positive cases with two deaths among positive cases”.

Dr. Umezuruike said that the ministry visited the affected communities with the State Rapid Response Team on 9th August 2019 and had since reactivated the state emergency operation center in order to contain the outbreak and articulate responses in three levels.

He noted that at present, there are still 6 patient on admission. “3 in Ndi Ngele MDG, 1 in Iboko General Hospital and 2 at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

The Health Commissioner urged all residents of the state to remain calm and go about their normal business while observing all the preventive measures adding that the outbreak would be contained in the shortest possible time with minimal or no mortality recorded.

Meanwhile, there is still palpable fear in the state over the outbreak and the ability of the state government to contain it.