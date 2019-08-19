BANKING AND FINANCE
GTBank Posts N115.8bn Profit Before Tax
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has posted a profit before tax of N115.8 billion in its audited financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2019.
The half year result which was released on the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges showed positive growth across key financial metrics. The Bank’s profit before tax grew by 5.6 per cent from N109.6 billion in June 2018, to N115.8 billion, in June, 2019. The management of the Bank also proposed an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share
The Bank’s loan book grew from N1.262 trillion recorded as at December 2018 to N1.274 trillion in June 2019 and customer deposits increased by 6.3 per cent to N2.418 trillion from N2.274 trillion in December 2018.
The Bank closed the half year ended June 2019 with total assets of N3.598 trillion and shareholders’ funds of N603.0 billion. In terms of asset quality, NPL ratio and cost of risk improved to 6.8 per cent and 0.2 per cent in June 2019 from 7.3 per cent and 0.3 per cent in December 2018 respectively.
Overall, asset quality remains stable with adequate coverage of 84.7 per cent, while capital remains strong with CAR of 23.5 per cent. On the backdrop of this result, Return on Equity (ROAE) and Return on Assets (ROAA) stood at 33.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively.
Speaking on the financial results, the chief executive officer of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, said, “We have delivered a good result inspite of a challenging market, characterised by varying degrees of uncertainty and a rapidly changing competitive landscape.
Our strong financial performance is underpinned by our unwavering focus on delivering value for our shareholders and re-imagining the role we play in our customers’ lives.”
He further stated that “In a rapidly changing world and increasingly unpredictable environment, we are committed to building a long-term business that is both nimble and focused on flawless execution. The progress that we have made over the past six months demonstrates that we have the right strategy and the dedicated team to deliver for all our stakeholders, even in difficult conditions.”
The Bank has continued to report the best financial ratios for a financial institution in the industry with a return on equity (ROE) of 33.7 per cent and a cost to income ratio of 37.6 per cent evidencing the efficient management of the banks’ assets.
MOST READ
Court Stops Suspension Of APC National Vice Chairman
Lawan, Omo-Agege, Others Condemn Attack On Ekweremadu
Internal Wrangling Cost APC Re-election In Bauchi – Sabo
Fayemi Woos Investors To Ekiti
Police Nab 8 Cultists During Initiations, Recover Weapons
Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Cabinet Tomorrow
Police Debunk Killing Of 16 In Rivers’ Communities
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
PMB’s Certificate: BCO Urges UK Police To Ignore Petition Against Abba Kyari
- METRO10 hours ago
Teacher Wins Globacom’s Star Prize In 2019 Ojude Oba Festival
- AGRICULTURE13 hours ago
Poultry Farmers Lament High Cost Of Feeds In Plateau
- CRIME10 hours ago
Police Nab 8 Cultists During Initiations, Recovers Weapons
- METRO9 hours ago
Pandemonium As Yoruba, Hausa Traders Clash In Lagos Ilepo Oke-odo Market
- METRO10 hours ago
We Will Partner NDE To Eradicate Poverty Among Youths – Makinde
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
15 Companies Win Contract To Lift Nigeria’s Crude Oil
- CRIME2 hours ago
We’re Preparing Charges Against Oyo-Ita, Others – EFCC