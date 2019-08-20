‘Attack on Ekweremadu Most Unfortunate’

The attack by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany last Saturday has been described as most unfortunate.

A non-executive director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) board, Engr. MacSolomon Alozie stated this while addressing newsmen in reaction to the attack in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

“It was most ridiculous to say that Ekweremadu, who has twice occupied the position of the number four citizen of the country was humiliated by his very own people for whatever reasons,” he said.

He said the attack was a serious afront and de-service to both Nigeria and Germany, stressing that the perpetrators must be brought to book to serve as deterent to others in both countries.

Continuing, he said, this brings to mind the saying that those who ride on tiger’s back end up in tiger’s belly, adding that those who planned, supported, and executed the attack will not know how it will end.

In the same manner, he condemed the threat by the IPOB to attack the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnaia Nwodo, some South East governors and leaders who are against their agitation.

“It is a pity that the IPOB has gone beyond the shores of the country even as far as Europe to press home their agitation, and by this, they have given the world cause to believe they are terrorists.”

“By this very act, the IPOB has attracted international attention to itself. Both countries must do thorough investigations into the attack, those behind them and deal with them accordingly,” he said.

The member who represents the South East zone on the REA board commended Germany for their quick response to the attack, stressing the importance of security at such gathering in future.

Alozie, who is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), commended the member of the Red Chamber for taking the attack in his strides, adding that he has exhibited the statesman in him.

The director also stressed that Ndigbo must embrace peace, unity, cooperation and respect for their leaders for them to remain relevant in the political architecture of the country now and in the future.

The engineer, therefore called on South East leaders of all strata to urgently initiate a process of returning Ndigbo under one umbrella to enhance cohesion and make them speak with one voice.