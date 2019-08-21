Sanwo-Olu Harps On Independent Judicial System

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday stressed the need for independent judicial system, saying the country cannot achieve much without vibrant and independent Judiciary.

The governor stated this when he swore-in Hon. Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba as the 17th Chief Judge, (CJ), of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja; Alogba has served in acting capacity for almost three months and was confirmed by the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking after the oath taking ceremony, the governor said his assumption of office as the substantive CJ will bring a new and glorious chapter in the history of justice administration in Lagos state and “will further consolidate and advance the cause of justice delivery for the benefit of all.”

Sanwo-Olu assured the CJ of the total support and cooperation of the Executive because a greater Lagos which is the dream of his administration cannot be achieved without an important and independent judicial system.

“The task before us is to build on the achievements that have brought accolades to the states’ judicial system and I have no doubt that you have what it takes to move Lagos to the desired height”, Sanwo-Olu told Alogba.

“You are a very credible individual who has been part of the landmark reforms in the state judiciary and the goal is to ensure speedy delivery of justice and expansion of the judiciary; we must continue to pursue that objective because it is the only way of assuring the citizens of our desire to make life better for all”.

Sanwo-Olu assured the Chief Judge that he has taken note of all his request to put the judiciary in a better standing to deliver, promising the request will be attended to within the available resources.

“The citizens are expecting so much from us and I believe Lagosians will get things that has never happened before because we are brand new”.

The governor assured that the three arms of government will work resolutely together and will not shy away from delivering dividends of democracy to citizens, and “Lagosians, Nigerians and Africans will be better for it.

In his vote of assurance earlier, Alogba thanked the governor “because I consider myself fortunate to be sworn-in by a brand new and quintessential governor and also screened by a veteran speaker and presented by a new Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice.”