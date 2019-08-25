Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Borno LGA Cashier

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped Bukar Hassan, the cashier of Hawul local area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday along Maiduguri- Damaturu- Biu road, while the cashier was returning to the local government area after visiting Maiduguri.

A staff of the local government area, who reported the kidnap to newsmen in Maiduguri, yesterday, on condition of anonymity, said the cashier was travelling alongside his wife and the wife’s brother when the kidnappers ambushed them.

According to the Hawul LGA Staff, the kidnappers set free the cashier’s wife, but went away with the cashier and the wife’s brother, probably for the wife to go and source for ransom which they later demanded.

“The kidnappers earlier demanded for N10 million ransom and later scaled it down to N7 million, before reducing it to N5 million as at today (Saturday),” the source said.

The caretaker chairman of Hawul local government area, Mr Daniel Malang, also confirmed the kidnap.

The Maiduguri- Damaturu- Biu road had been a convenient, safer and alternative route for travellers to the southern part of Borno State, following deadly attacks with abduction of commuters and passengers by Boko Haram terrorists on Maiduguri-Damboa – Biu, which previously served as shorter route to the southern parts of the state.

From all indication, it appears that while Boko Haram terrorists are having a feast and wreaking havoc on the northern part of Borno State, kidnappers are now harping on the relative peace in the southern part to carry out their nefarious activities.

Since the Boko Haram uprising in the state, crimes such as robbery, kidnapping among others have been taken over by insurgency, perhaps the relative peace in the southern part has given other criminal elements impetus to resume activities. Security agencies need to brace up for this re-emerging trend while the insurgency war is also being fought.