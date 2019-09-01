COVER STORIES
Digital Switch Over: Pinnacle Communications, GatesAir Sign Pact
Pinnacle Communications, Nigeria’s leading digital broadcast technology company has signed an agreement with top American firm, GatesAir to continue the digital TV build-out across the nation.
The agreement with GatesAir, which produces wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, will allow the expansion of new digital TV services and the Digital Switch-Over initiative.
The expansion is expected to reach more than 50 million homes and 170 million residents.
The licensed signal distributor for the DSO in Nigeria, Pinnacle Communications, brought a delegation to the GatesAir’s Quincy’s manufacturing facility in the US last Friday to see the next-generation product designs and readiness to complete greenfield build-outs.
GatesAir has had a relationship with Pinnacle Communications since 1998 to launch TV and FM radio systems across Nigeria.
Sir Lucky Omoluwa, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Communications, highlighted his company’s long relationship with GatesAir, especially the quality.
“Sometime in 2016, we had 12 weeks to deliver a station,” Omoluwa said.
“All the transmitters were from here. We didn’t do any site testing. We just plugged them in, and they’re still on.”
GatesAir CEO Bruce Swail said half of the products GatesAir produces are for international customers.
“The broadcasting technology created and built here in Quincy has a huge transformative impact across the globe, and as a result, a lot of people around the world are grateful to Quincy.”
Andy McClelland, Gates Air’s managing director for the Europe/Middle East/Africa Region, said GatesAir has been on the digital path with Pinnacle for a short time, but will be on it for years to come.
“A state-of-the-art, digital, terrestrial television platform being rolled out in the heart of Africa that can by the envy of not only Africa but of Europe,” McClelland said.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore told the group that he was proud to see GateAir’s partnerships around the globe.
“They have the ability to deliver on very large programs with the upmost integrity,” Moore said. “With 97 years of history in our community, you have chosen the right partner to support your efforts of the digital switch over in Nigeria.”
MOST READ
NBA: Setting Agenda For The Future
Stanbic IBTC Reports 16% Drop In PAT, Offers N10bn Interim Dividend
Imperial Logistics Increase Stake In MDS Logistics
South-East Governors Ban Herdsmen With AK 47, Cutlasses
Niger Community Seeks To Return Home After Clash
‘Okorocha’s Attack On Govt Official Affront On Imo People’
FG Delegation In Katsina, Condoles With DG NIA
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES16 hours ago
5 Principles Of Self-confidence!
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Much Ado About Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primaries
- INTERVIEWS24 hours ago
Nigeria Groomed, Molded And Toughened Me – Yetunde
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Blame Us If This Govt Fails, Says Defence Minister
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
African Countries Import $50bn Worth Of Food Annually – AfDB
- NEWS1 hour ago
Heavy Rain Collapses Bridge Linking Adamawa, Gombe States
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Totowu Community Where Children Are Not Captured In National Data Bank
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Kano Plans Law To Curb Rising Divorce Rate