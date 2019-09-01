PMB Greets Esogban Of Benin At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief David Uyunmwun Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, joined members of Edebiri family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating an important and respected son of Bini Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage.

The president affirmed that many generations of Nigerians have deep appreciation of Chief Edebiri’s devotion to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity over the years, beginning from his days of activism in the pre-independence period till now that he conscientiously aligns with the vision of this administration to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

“President Buhari values the goodwill and fatherly advice of the nonagenarian to this government even as he prays almighty God to grant the Esogban of Benin longer life in health and happiness.”