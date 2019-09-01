NEWS
PMB Greets Esogban Of Benin At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chief David Uyunmwun Edebiri, the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.
President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, joined members of Edebiri family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating an important and respected son of Bini Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage.
The president affirmed that many generations of Nigerians have deep appreciation of Chief Edebiri’s devotion to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity over the years, beginning from his days of activism in the pre-independence period till now that he conscientiously aligns with the vision of this administration to take Nigeria to the Next Level.
“President Buhari values the goodwill and fatherly advice of the nonagenarian to this government even as he prays almighty God to grant the Esogban of Benin longer life in health and happiness.”
MOST READ
Stanbic IBTC Reports 16% Drop In PAT, Offers N10bn Interim Dividend
Imperial Logistics Increase Stake In MDS Logistics
South-East Governors Ban Herdsmen With AK 47, Cutlasses
Niger Community Seeks To Return Home After Clash
‘Okorocha’s Attack On Govt Official Affront On Imo People’
FG Delegation In Katsina, Condoles With DG NIA
Chairmanship Aspirant Arrested For Killing Of Villager
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES16 hours ago
5 Principles Of Self-confidence!
- POLITICS16 hours ago
Much Ado About Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primaries
- INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria Groomed, Molded And Toughened Me – Yetunde
- COVER STORIES1 hour ago
Blame Us If This Govt Fails, Says Defence Minister
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
African Countries Import $50bn Worth Of Food Annually – AfDB
- NEWS1 hour ago
Heavy Rain Collapses Bridge Linking Adamawa, Gombe States
- FEATURES16 hours ago
Totowu Community Where Children Are Not Captured In National Data Bank
- COVER STORIES57 mins ago
Kano Plans Law To Curb Rising Divorce Rate