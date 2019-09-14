INEC Clears Bello, Wada, 49 Others For Kogi Governorship Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 49 others to contest the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Their deputies were also cleared in a list released by INEC which was posted on its website and at the commission office in Kogi State. Of the 51 candidates cleared to stand for the election, five are women.

The list includes Mrs Justina Abanida of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Miss Natadha Akppti of the SDP, Mr Ibrahim Itodo of ZLP, Mr Idris Abegunde of NNPP, Mr Abu Omogani, UPC, Abdulahi Mohammed, Accord Party, Mr Abdulmalik Mohammed, HDP, Mr Shaibu Sani Teidi, YDP and Mr Dele Bello-Williams of the GDPN.

Others are Mr Umar Zekeri ABP, Mr Chinga David, YPP, Mr Ndako Tanko, ADP, Mr Kabir Abdulwasiu, AAC, Mr Abdulhamid Yusuf, AAP, Mrs Anne Oluwaseun, DPC, Mr Danjuma Mohammed, MRDD, Mr Mohammed Dangana, NCP, Mr Alonge Methusela, Mega Party, Mr Niyi Ejibunu, AGAP, Mr Abdulrazak Emeje, UDP, and Mr Godwin Atawodi, DA. Mr Ephraim Medupin, AD, Mr Musa Sadiq, APP, Mr Victor Akubo, UPP, Mrs Harirat Yakubu, LP, Mr Alfa Oboy, JMPP, Mr Atiku Isah, ANP, Mr Ayodele Ajibola, PRP, Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, APGA, Mr Samuel Abolarin, ASD, Mr Okpanachi Nichol, KOWA, Rev. Moses Dridu, PPN, Mr Ikwueje Samuel, PDC, and Mr Jimoh Yusuf, MAJA.

INEC also cleared Mr Orugun Emmanuel of ANRP, Mrs Grace Adepoju, MMN, Mr Idris Isah, CAP, Mr Sule Daniel, SNG, Mr Mohammed Aliu, NPC, Mr Noah Abiodun, PPA, Mr Obagaye Raphael, BNPP, Mr Yisuf Dantale, APM, Mr Usman Imam, DP, Mr Victor Akubo, GPN, Mr Ukuwonu Joseph, PPN, Mr Elegbe Amos, PDC, Mr Usman Salifu, ANDP, and Mr Yusuf Nagari of APA.

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye has rejected his appointment by the PDP as the director-general of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

Melaye made the announcement in a tweet yesterday.

He said: “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of director-general of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos,” the tweet read.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Olagbodiyan, had earlier yesterday announced that Melaye had been appointed to chair the Kogi governorship campaign council.

Melaye lost to Musa Wada in the PDP governorship primary election held on September 4.

Wada, who is the younger brother of the immediate past governor of the state, Idris Wada, polled 748 votes to beat 12 other aspirants, including his brother to emerge the PDP’s candidate for the election.

Melaye, who was considered a top challenger for the party ticket, was roundly defeated in the primaries which he had condemned as not being transparent.

The aspirants that came next to Wada were Abubakar Ibrahim, who polled 710 votes to come second, while former Governor Idris Wada came third with 345 votes.

Other aspirants and their scores as announced were Melaye, 70 votes; Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, 55; Victor Adoji, 54; Erico Ahmeh, 42; Salihu Atawodi, 11; Mohamed Shaibu, 4; Bayo Averehi, 2; Emmanuel Omebije, 9 and Grace Adejoh, 0.

Melaye’s reaction indicates that the Kogi PDP remains divided two months to the governorship election in the state.

Like Senator Melaye, Ibrahim, who came second in the primaries, also questioned the announcement. He said that he could have won if the primaries were not violently ended without all cast votes being counted.

The Kogi governorship election is scheduled for November 16, 2019.