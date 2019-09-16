Rivers: Rotary, Others Plan Peace Protest Over Young Women’s Murder 10th Victim Found Dead in Hotel

…10th Victim Found Dead in Hotel

Women in Rotary Clubs in Port Harcourt South, and several other professional and non-governmental organizations, will on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, hold a peaceful protest over the serial killing of young women in Rivers State.

This is as another young woman was on Sunday night strangled to death in a hotel located in Rumuola axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Information made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, listed the groups that will participate in the protest to include; the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) as well as the Women Advocates (WA) and 31 others.

Meanwhile, residents of Port Harcourt have reacted to the killing of young women in hotels in Port Harcourt, since July 2019.

Resident of Port Harcourt, Godpower Egbule, who stated that not all women you are victims of the serial killings are prostitutes, advised women to stop sleeping over in hotels.

Egbule said: “Today, there is another news of a lady murdered in a hotel in Port Harcourt. For a prostitute, this is one of the risks of business. But not every lady who sleeps over with a man in a hotel is a prostitute; even if that’s the general assumption. Whether you are a prostitute or not, for your own safety, stop sleeping over in hotels.

“Why? A serial killer is in town; the pattern of murder is the same for all his victims, mostly ladies. He would tie them with a white handkerchief after or before murdering them. And it happens at hotels. He won’t stop until he is caught.

“You will think the condemnations of his nefarious act will make him stop, but he won’t. He started from D/Line, then moved to GRA, then to Rumuola. Who knows his next target! At the moment, there is little our failed security architecture can do to stop him.

“Our security system is not preventive but arrestive. Avoid sleeping over at hotels.

The State can be proactive by insisting that all hotels install CCTV camera around their premises, but before that is done, avoid sleeping over at hotels.

“If, as a lady, you have heard tales of ladies been murdered at hotels, why do you still want to sleep over at a hotel. Just why? What are you looking for? You think those ladies murdered are regular prostitutes? They may not be. They may even be close friends to the serial killer. No matter how close a guy may be to you, for the time been, avoid sleeping over at hotels.”

On his part, another resident, Ikenda Clinton Elechi, observed that the serial killer chose low cost brothels, motels and Guest Houses to carry out his ungodly acts because there is loose security in such facilities.

Elechi said: “First observation is that the killer or killers chose low cost Brothels, Motels or Guest Houses where there’s a guarantee of loose security

“His or their victims have little scratches on their bodies. Could they have been drugged earlier or intimidated by arms to keep quiet or was their mouths covered while life is snuffed out of them, how come nobody heard noise?

“Could the business owners or any staff be part of this evil network? At what point were their legs and hands tied, before or after the killing? At what points are their cloths removed?

“Is it coincidental that no traces of these killer or killers exists, like no means of standard ID was requested by any of the Guest Houses or forms filled?

“Is this killer or are these killers male or female, could they be close friends or family members of the victims, I mean, why would someone going to sale product in a Guest House to a stranger confidently walk into a room with him/her? Indeed, many questions begging for answers

“The suggestion of CCTV Cameras is with a view to identifying the killer(s), after he may have killed any other person (reactionary), but how about preventing the killing in the 1st place(proactive)??

“Improve security by holding business owners responsible, they’ll device peculiar means of tackling the issue in their respective places. Every guest must drop a standard means of identification at the point of check-in and possibly be encouraged to make payments with ATM or transfer.”