Anti Party Activities: Kebbi APC Suspends Assembly Member 

The All Progressive Congress Party (APC) in Kebbi State has suspended Habibu Labbo Gwandu, State House of Assembly member representing Gwandu local government area for engaging in anti party activities.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party Alhaji Sani Dododo confirmed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

According to Dododo, Honourable Habibu Labbo was delibrately frustrating the efforts of the party in trying to reconcile and negotiate with aspirants to jointly sit and come out with an acceptable candidate who will contest as the Chairman under the platform of APC in the forthcoming local government election.

“When we come to Gwandu local government, the executives of the party, stakeholders and the aspirants all agreed to cooperate and abide by the party”s rules to have a soft landing on the issue of who will be the party’s Chairmanship candidate.”

“Out of the 9 stakeholders in the area, he is the only one who became adamant, disrespected the constitution of the party and disrespected the elders””, he said.

Dododo further explained that Gwandu pilotted meetings with some EXCOs of the party and some aspirants both in Sokoto and Argungu in order to create problem for the party and make the issue of Local Government Chairmanship in Gwandu chaotic.

He warned that the party cannot condone any act of indiscipline from any member no matter how highly placed.