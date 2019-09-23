BUSINESS
Dangote Foundation Empowers 106,000 Women With N1.1bn
Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), has again resolved to empower 106,000 women across four states in the Northern region with a total sum of N1.1 billion.
Towards achieving this women empowerment scheme, ADF has already commenced the identification of eligible beneficiaries, towards the implementation of the programme across these states.
The foundation would empower 23,000 women in Sokoto, 34,000 women in Katsina, 21,000 women in Kebbi and 28,000 women in Zamfara.
The programme is a N10 billion programme that targets one million indigent and vulnerable women. It was launched in Kano State in 2011 and is being systematically rolled out nationwide to cover the 774 local government areas of the country.
So far, 334,500 women and youths have benefited from the programme across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Nasarawa and Niger States.
The Dangote Micro-grants is one of the empowerment programmes of Aliko Dangote Foundation. It provides disadvantaged women, and from time to time disadvantaged youth, with a one-time N10,000 cash grant to boost their household income generation.
This, according to ADF, would help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs. As far as possible, participants also receive training tailored to bolster their income-generating activities which are critical for the welfare of millions of Nigerians.
“Beneficiaries of this programme are evenly selected from the target community/ward/hamlet based on the following criteria: Vulnerable women, food distressed household with infant or children under-five year old, disabled, divorcee, widow with multiple dependents, extremely poor and resident in the community, and at least 18 years old irrespective of marital status,” the company said.
The programme is implemented in partnership with state governments to complement their economic empowerment and poverty reduction drive across the country.
From 2016, the foundation automated the beneficiary enrolment and payment processes. Also, in addition to the cash grants, beneficiaries were also given mobile phones and SIM cards by the foundation. In the last two states, the scheme was implemented, the Foundation partnered with a leading commercial bank to open bank accounts and provide ATM card for each beneficiary.
