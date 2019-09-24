Do More On Security, ERCC Urges Govt

The Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) has ended her annual convention with a call on government to do more in addressing the security challenges in the country.

The Church also called on christians and citizens to be peace-loving, stressing that people can only worship God and go about their lawful business in an atmosphere of peace.

Speaking on behalf of President of the Church, Very Reverend Isaac Madugu, at the end of Randa Conference Convention 2019, in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the General Secretary of the Church, Very Reverend Jacob Anthoni, said with commitment on the part of government at all levels, the security challenges around the country could be combatted.

The clergy who appreciated the congregation for their resilience and commitment to the cause of peace at what he described as these trying times, challenged them to keep their trust and faith in God, as they can always succeed and excel despite all odds.

The Church used the convention to offer special prayers for the country and government at all levels, and called on member to remain committed and hard-working for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Highlights of the convention included songs of praise and worship, teaching and special prayers, among others.