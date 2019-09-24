VCare Vows To Revamp Nigerian Healthcare Diagnostic System

With about 50 per cent of samples sent outside of Nigeria for testing, leading to delay in treatment for Nigerians, VCare Diagnostics Limited has vowed to revamp the healthcare diagnostic system.

The managing director, VCare Diagnostics Limited, Sanjay Mathur, who disclosed this at the launching of the company in Lagos state, said Vcare, the first State-of-the-Art Reference laboratory company was established to fill key gaps that currently persist in the healthcare diagnostics space.

Mathur said the laboratory addresses the current trend wherein about 40 to 50 per cent of samples are sent outside of Nigeria for testing which increases the Turn Around Time (TAT) that often lead to delay in treatment for Nigerians.

To achieve its vision of becoming the Go-To Reference Laboratory and ensuring that no samples leave Nigeria, the managing director said VCare has partnered with Techmed Healthcare to bring-in rich experience in the field of medical diagnostics and hospital laboratory management in Africa.

“Techmed is a market leader in the field of diagnostics, with a portfolio that runs and maintains more than 80 diagnostics centres across India, a feat translating to over two million samples being tested per day.

“VCare will leverage the strengths of Techmed by tapping into its vast resource pool of highly talented, experienced and specialised manpower to provide the most accurate clinical and analytical recommendations for the test results,” he added.

Mathur said plans are afoot to open about six satellite laboratories and 200 collection centres across West Africa in the next two years.

There is something that is bigger than money and that is time, says the CEO, VCare Diagnostics Limited, Mr. Adiatu Adeyemi, adding that “At VCare, we save patients the TAT through our online testing ordering; home collection and door step delivery, all free of charge.”