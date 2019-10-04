NDLEA Arraigns Courier Firm, Manager For Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a courier company, Cargo Naija Limited and its Export Manager, Odiache Chidinma Stephen before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly trying to exporting 13.8 kilograms of Methamphetamine out of Nigeria.

Stephen and the courier company were docked before Justice Muslim Hassan a one count charge of drug Trafficking by the NDLEA.

In the charge marked FHC/L/320c/19, the anti-drug agency, alleged that both the company and Stephen committed the offence on August 23, 2019, at the NAHCO Export Shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja.

The prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim told the court that the drug been exported by the defendants is listed as a Psychotropic substance under International Control.

Ibrahim also informed the court that the offence committed by the defendants is contrary to Section 20 (1) (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. 30 Laws of the federation 0f Nigeria, 2004 and Punishable under Section 20 (2) (a) of same Act.

Stephen, who also represented his employer, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and that the second defendant be remanded in prison, till the conclusion of the matter.

But her counsel pleaded with the court for a short date to enable him file a bail applications on behalf of the defendant.

Based on the applications, Justice Hassan, ordered that the firm’s Export manager be remanded in prison, while he fixed October 11 for the hearing and determination of her bail application.

The charge against the defendants read: “that you Cargo Naija Limited and Odiache Chidinma Steven Male, Adult being the Export Manager of Cargo Naija Ltd. on or about the 23th of August, 2019 at NAHCO Export Shed without lawful authority Exported 13.8 kilograms of Methamphetamine, a Psychotropic Substance under International Control and you are thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 (1) (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. 30 Laws of the federation 0f Nigeria, 2004 and Punishable under Section 20 (2) (a) of said Act”.

In a related development, a businessman, Ugochukwu Godwin Chinnedu, has admitted before a Federal High Court, Lagos, for unlawful importation of 1.640 kilograms of a banned drug, Methamphetamine, into the country.

The businessman was according to the NDLEA lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, unlawfully the brought in the banned substance into the country sometimes in June, this year.

Abu told the court that the alleged hard drug importer was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Ikeja, Lagos, during check-in of passengers from outside the county.

The businessman, admitted committing the crime and pleaded guilty to a count charge of unlawful importation of the hard drug made when he was arraigned before the court.

Following his guilty plea, Justice Sule Hassan, while adjourned the matter till October 18, for the review and fact of the crime, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

The charge against the businessman marked FHC/L/25c/19, reads: “that you Ugochukwu Godwin Chinnedu, male, adult, on or about the 26th June, 2019, during check-in of passengers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, without lawful authority imported 1.640 kilograms of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance, listed under international control and you are thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 11 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. 30 Laws of the federation 0f Nigeria, 2004 and Punishable under the same Act”.