Pressure Mounts On APC NWC Over Vacant Positions, Bayelsa, Kogi Polls

There is palpable pressure on the national leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) over series of party issues ranging from its inability to call regular statutory meetings, filling of vacant positions, level of preparedness ahead of the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states among others, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

This is also as chairmen of the party across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT gather today (Sunday) for an all-important meeting ostensibly to present a common front on areas of divergence with their leadership at the centre, the National Working Committee (NWC) as led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that state party leaders under the auspices of the Forum of APC State Chairmen had penultimate September 23, issued an ultimatum to the NWC to address their perceived concerns.

Also, rising from a stormy session last Wednesday, party stalwarts on the platform of Forum of Non-National Working Committee (NWC) has also demanded that all vacant positions in the party be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness.

Such vacant positions, according to them, include the departmental directors, national secretary, national auditor, deputy national chairman (South) and national vice chairman, North-west.

However, the meeting of the state chairmen, which is expected to hold in Abuja, is to review developments after the expiration of the 10-day ultimatum issued to the party’s NWC.

Some positions in the party had become vacant following government appointments and electoral victories of their former occupants, among others. They include office of the national secretary, which became vacant following the election of the last occupant, Mai Mala Buni, as governor of Yobe State.

Also, the deputy national chairman (South), Niyi Adebayo, was appointed the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment by President Muhammadu Buhari and, recently, the national auditor of the party, George Moghalu, has also been appointed the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Akwa Ibom State APC chairman, Ini Okopido, confirmed that the forum would meet to discuss issues aimed at reinvigorating the party, making it vibrant and in tune with the aspirations of party faithful.

“We will meet, but to narrow it down to just filling of vacant positions is not the way to put it. Recall that we had recently put out a publication which you may have read, about certain issues we fill need the urgent attention of the party’s leadership.

“This meeting is therefore premised on that ground and the whole aim is to make our party stay in the best possible fighting form to meet the aspirations of our people,” he said.

LEADERSHIP Sunday further reports that the chairmen had, in their letter to the NWC, alleged that they were being treated as outsiders in the party they worked to secure victories for in the last general election while those who worked against the party were being rewarded.

The ultimatum has expired without the chairmen getting any concrete response from the national leadership of the party.

There has been growing disenchantment within the rank and file of the APC at various levels, with some openly venting their frustrations in different occasions, of not being rewarded with appointments either for themselves or loyal members following their service to the party and the government.

Bello Is Candidate To Beat In Kogi – Campaign Team

The Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that with the array of personalities in the campaign council and the massive support across the Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello is the stand-out candidate in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

In a statement by the chairman, Media and Publicity, of the campaign team, Kingsley Fanwo, the campaign council said Bello will shatter all records in the election, noting that from East to Central and West, the groundswell of support across the state has demoralised the opposition PDP ahead of the election.

Fanwo said: “The state has never been this united behind a governorship candidate. The Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Campaign Council is made up of the movers and shakers of Kogi politics. The arrival of Hon. James Abiodun Faleke and aspirants who contested with the governor has shown that APC will win the coming governorship election massively.

“It is a bad time for the PDP and we sincerely sympathize with the main opposition party. They have lost their leaders to the APC; they have lost thousands of their members to the APC and also recently lost their only senator from the state. He will soon be replaced with a competent senator in person of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

.“No matter their grandstanding, we know they are in a big crisis. They are imploding and exploding. We won’t allow them to dictate the direction of our campaign as we are poised to campaign with the giant strides of the GYB Administration.”

According to Fanwo, Governor Bello has united the state, provided more educational facilities, revamped the health institutions, built the second largest rice mill in the state and many infrastructural facilities, including roads.

“We urge our supporters to make peace the fulcrum of our campaign as the governor abhors violence. We also urge our opponents to sign up to our Peaceful Election Initiative,” he said.

Fanwo explained that the governor had made his campaign easy with his landmark achievements, insisting that the giant strides of the governor are enough to win him re-election.

He thanked the people of the state for standing resolutely with their leader and governor, assuring them that the governor will not disappoint them.

“The reality in Kogi State is on the faces of the enthusiastic women, youth and men who are determined to re-elect the governor. We thank the Guild of Investigative Journalists for the unbiased report that has given impressive commendation to the state government. We are not perfect but posterity will be kind to our governor for his legacies as the best governor ever in the history of Kogi State”, he added.