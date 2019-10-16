Jesse Jagz To Drop “Legacy”Album Soon

Jesse Jaggs is set to release a new album.This news was made by Iceprince Zamani on the 13th of October via Twitter and according to the rapper who seems to have heard the album, described it with a fire emojis. He said:

“LEGACY – An Album By @Jessejagz Wowww.”

The release date for the album, although was not shared as at the time of this report, Iceprince’s tweet shows the album is ready to be consumed and enjoyed.

Jesse Jagz who hadn’t dropped a song in a long while was recently called out by Vector during his diss track with M.I, stating that he is suffering and M.I is helping others instead of him.

What this album, Legacy will entail is not certain but what we know for sure is that while people thought Jagz was suffering, the rapper was busy creating what is hoped to be a masterpiece of bars.