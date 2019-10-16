ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Jagz To Drop “Legacy”Album Soon
Jesse Jaggs is set to release a new album.This news was made by Iceprince Zamani on the 13th of October via Twitter and according to the rapper who seems to have heard the album, described it with a fire emojis. He said:
“LEGACY – An Album By @Jessejagz Wowww.”
The release date for the album, although was not shared as at the time of this report, Iceprince’s tweet shows the album is ready to be consumed and enjoyed.
Jesse Jagz who hadn’t dropped a song in a long while was recently called out by Vector during his diss track with M.I, stating that he is suffering and M.I is helping others instead of him.
What this album, Legacy will entail is not certain but what we know for sure is that while people thought Jagz was suffering, the rapper was busy creating what is hoped to be a masterpiece of bars.
MOST READ
Five Pupils, Others Drown In Heavy Flood
Okowa Inaugurates 42-member Advisory, Peace-building Council
Senate Passes Deep Offshore, Inland Basin PSC Bill
Bauchi Governorship And Mohammed’s Victory At Tribunal
Science’ll Solve Africa Challenges, Says Yobe Gov
Governor Bello Commiserates With NUJ Chairman Over Mother’s Death
Saraki Factor Can’t Resuscitate A Dying PDP In Kogi – Ohikere
MOST POPULAR
- BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
Access Bank Hits N1bn In Digital Lending Daily
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Obaseki Insists On Zero-Tolerance To Thuggery In Edo
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
I Don’t Look For Records, They Look For Me, Says Ronaldo After 700th Goal
- COVER STORIES8 hours ago
FG To Review Salaries Of Govs, Others
- LABOUR MATTERS17 hours ago
NULGE Wants Ngige To Address Union’s Concerns To Avert Industrial Disputes
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
I’m Not Living My Best Life – Don Jazzy
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Reconsider 2020 Champions League Final In Turkey, Italy Tells UEFA
- NEWS21 hours ago
Stop Unsafe Abortions, Go For Family Planning