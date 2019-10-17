SPORTS
GSMP: SWAN Lauds Aderonke’s Selection
Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, has lauded the selection of one their member and rising sports women advocate, Mrs Aderonke Bello, in this year’s department of state’s Global Sports Mentoring Programme (GSMP).
In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, chairman of the association, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka described Aderonke’s selection as a rare feat and urged her to remain an ambassador of sports promotion and development.
While commending her exploits in the sports writing and the sector in general, Chidoka noted that Aderonke, who was recently appointed as Special Adviser (SA) to FCT minister of state, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, on media, had remained an inspiration to not only young sports journalists, but to women professionals in the country.
He assured of greater support by the association at all times and enjoined others to emulate her in setting the pace in their chosen profession.
GSMP for 2019 which is ongoing is scheduled between October 10 to November 19, where leading American female executives in business, education, media, non-profit, and sports sectors will work side-by-side with emerging sports leaders from around the globe, sharing valuable business and leadership skills.
