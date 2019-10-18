CRIME
Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping 14-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered a 56-year-old man, Akinbomi Ademola, to be remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, also ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.
Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for mention.
The defendant, whose house address is not provided, was arraigned on a charge of alleged rape.
The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 29, at his residence.
Emuerhi further told the court that at about 11.a.m, the defendant sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old-girl without her consent.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with life imprisonment on conviction. (NAN)
