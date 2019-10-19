NGOs, Military And Battle Against Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers

Aspect of the war against Boko Haram terrorists requiring deep thought is the Nigerian military move against Boko Haram logistics suppliers which has seen many arrests made and exhibits including vehicles set ablaze.

The military’s continued effort towards crippling the activities of the logistics suppliers to the terrorists has also beamed intelligence on the activities of numerous non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the northeast which involve local and international NGOs.

Kudos must be given to the humanitarian agencies for coming to the aid of more than a million victims of the over 10 years terrorist’s onslaught, knocks should also go to some of the NGOs that have turned the plight of the displaced persons in northeast of Nigeria to money making venture.

While some of the NGOs have done so much by way of intervention in alleviating the challenges being experienced by the displaced persons in the area, others are believed to be ripping the region off through hidden activities in the name of humanitarian aid.

Such activities have raised the suspicion of residents that these NGOs knew more than some of them might dream about in terms of the growing and unending battle against the insurgents.

While neutrality is said to be the modus operandi of the NGOs, such neutrality if examined well, could amount to double jeopardy to the dream of citizens seeing a quick end to the devastating years of insurgency.

Explaining its role in the Boko Haram war, in an interactive session with journalists, a reputable international non- governmental organisation claimed its neutrality in the war, saying its primary objective remains to render humanitarian assistance to both the state actors (the military) and the non-state actors (the terrorists).

The NGO narrated that operation in the war-torn area requires neutrality to both parties and as a result, giving first aid treatment to both the military and terrorist injured during battle, without taking sides.

The testimony of this international organization is a poser to marauding helicopters that moves mostly at nights in Borno State, thus making residents wonder about the mission of the helicopters at such odd hour. In the previous administration of former governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, he approved the setting up of a high-powered committee to investigate the legality and essence of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the state following concerns raised by residents over the activities of some of the NGOs in the state.

Speaking then at an expanded meeting of the State Security Council meeting in Maiduguri, Shettima said the decision followed the concerns raised by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole and many prominent personalities regarding the operations of the NGOs.

The governor charged the committee to look into the sources of their funding and staff profile, and to determine whether or not they were duly registered by the relevant federal and state authorities.

“The committee was also tasked with the madndate to determine the relevance and quality of the NGOs vis-a-vis the needs of those they serve or those they claim to be serving, especially the IDPs.

Furthermore, the committee was asked to look into their modus operandi with a view to finding out whether they are in the state to exploit the security situation and derive benefits from the misery of the people or they are genuinely interested in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

In the same period, the Nigerian military on suspicion had conducted a condone and search operation at a building housing the United Nation (UN) staff in Maiduguri following alert on high profile Boko Haram members.

Spokesperson of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army Col. Samuel Kingsley, said the army had intensified condone and search operation in Maiduguri and its environs to clear remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

“On 10th August 2017, the Theatre Command received information from credible sources that some high profiled Boko Haram insurgents infiltrated into Pompomari-ByePass area of Maiduguri. “It therefore became expedient to take pre-emptive action by combing the general area through a cordon and search operations.

The operation was successfully conducted as over 30 houses were searched. One of such building included a property which was said to be occupied by the United Nations staff, although the property did not carry a UN designation.

“On the whole, operation in the general area was successfully concluded but no arrest was made because the suspects were not found,” he said.

The spokesperson, in a statement made available to journalists in Maiduguri, noted that troops under the Operation LAFIYA DOLE had been conducting several clearances as well as cordon and search operations in urban and rural areas within the theatre. Similarly, the then Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, once met with heads of security agencies and NGOs at the Theatre Command, headquarters in Maiduguri, to deliberate on issues bordering on security and humanitarian activities in the north east theatre of operation

Speaking at the meeting, General Nicholas who expressed immense appreciation for the humanitarian support of the NGOs to IDPs in the north east, stated that the meeting became necessary to address some unpleasant challenges arising from both security and humanitarian activities in the region.

He disclosed that some unregistered NGOs had found their way to the theatre and were operating without proper documentation with appropriate government supervisory agencies. The activities of such NGOs, he noted were undermining security in the theatre. He urged all unregistered NGOs within the theatre to do so within two weeks, as unregistered NGOs would no longer have access to IDP camps and theatre thorough fare at security check points.

The commander also enjoined all NGOs in the to ensure that conveyance of relief materials to locations in the theatre would be conducted with road worthy vehicles to minimise the incidents of breakdown, upon which the insurgents capitalise to pilfer food, fuel and other logistics.

Reminding the NGOs of their neutrality and impartiality operational principles, Nicholas urged the NGOs to stick to their statutory and organisational roles and avoid meddling in activities that could jeopardize security. He reiterated the support of all security agencies under the aegis of Operation Lafiya Dole for the NGOs in the theatre of operation.

Similarly, weeks after taking over as the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi had accused one of such organizations of supplying food and drugs to Boko Haram terrorists and its sister organisation, Islamic State of West Africa.

The military raised the alarm in a statement by the deputy director Army Public Relations Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Colonel Ado Isa. Isa said the command has observed over time “with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some NGOs working in the northeast.

“The subversive and actions of the NGO despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities is alarming,” he stated. The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practice of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theatre of Operation.

“Consequently, the defaulting NGOs has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD. The command has obtained several credible intelligences indicating that some of the NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

“The OPLD wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards,” he added.

According to the bodies, the leadership of the 9th Assembly should enact laws that would curtail the excesses of the international NGOs operating in north-east Nigeria. The letter reads: “We bring warm greetings to the leadership of the National Assembly in Nigeria and also to commend the Distinguished Senate President on the sound leadership it has provided since the commencement of the 9th Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, as you may be aware, Nigerian has been grappling with the activities of terrorist groups in North-East Nigeria, which has resulted in the wanton loss of lives and destruction of properties.

“This undeniable fact is such that all well-meaning Nigerians must see to the end of terrorist activities in Nigeria if we are desirable of achieving peace and tranquillity in the country through our actions and inactions.

“The Boko Haram conflict in North-East Nigeria has festered for the past 10 years since the group took up a violent campaign against the constituted authorities in Nigeria and consequently led to the loss of lives and properties and a disruption of the development of the economy of North-East Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, it is a known fact that the Nigerian Military has been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism in North-East Nigeria, and all and sundry have commended this much in the country. “Dear Senate President, it must be stated in unequivocal terms that the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist group in North-East Nigeria are buoyed by the fact that some individuals and organizations masquerading under various nomenclatures have been covertly giving tactic support to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

“These individuals and organizations have perfected the act in such a way that despite the efforts of the Nigerian Authorities in the fight against terrorism, the Boko Haram terrorist group have continued to enjoy financial, logistics as well as intelligence support from these groups.

“Dear Senate President, it must be stated that since the advent of the present administration in Nigeria in 2015, lots of efforts have been put into ending the Boko Haram crisis in North-East Nigeria by the display of a strong political will as well as a significant improvement of the operational capacity and efficiency of the Armed Forces in the country. “The Senate President may at this point wish to note that the activities of some non-governmental organisations operating in north-east Nigeria have been suspect in recent times.

“It has also been proven beyond reasonable doubt that these NGOs have been covertly giving tactic support to the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group and this has led to the resurgence of the group operating on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region. They have been providing financial and logistics support in the area of food and drug supplies.

“Dear Senate President, as despicable as this might sound, the activities of some international NGOs in North-East Nigeria are causing more harm than good, and as such, there is a need for urgent and proactive steps to be taken towards arresting this anomaly. “Their fraudulent activities have continued to fuel the crisis in the northeast region and thereby frustrating the efforts of the Nigerian Military in its quest to clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

“Dear Senate President, it must be stated that if urgent measures are not taken to address the nefarious activities of the international NGOs operating in North-East Nigeria, Nigeria might continue to grapple with the nefarious activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group. “It is, therefore, our considered opinion that the National Assembly must not be seen as shying away from its responsibility of contributing to sustainable peace in Nigeria through the instrument of effective legislations that would restrict the activities of these NGOs that have been aiding and abetting Boko Haram/ISWAP activities in North-East Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, the urgency of now requires that the National Assembly under your dynamic leadership begins the process of initiating legislation that would curtail the nefarious activities of these international NGOs that do not mean well for the unity of the country. The National Assembly must act now in the interest of peace in Nigeria and in fulfilment of its constitutionally recognised mandate in the entrenchment of peace and unity in Nigeria.

“Dear Senate President, we are consequently by this letter urging you to use your good office to see to the enactment of laws that would curtail the excesses of the international NGOs operating in North-East Nigeria. “Dear Senate President, if the activities of these NGOs are not curtailed in good time, the Boko Haram/ISWAP activities would continue to fester at the detriment of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria. “The urgency of now requires all hands to be on deck, and as such, it behoves on the leadership of the National Assembly under your leadership rise to this occasion in this critical point of our existence.”

Thus ,with these numerous allegations and public outcry against the activities of some of the NGOs and their negativities against the plight of the IDPs and the war against Boko Haram in the northeast, a serious legislation is urgent to put an end to the jamboree termed humanitarian assistance, which might be responsible to an unending war against the Boko Haram sect.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

