Gov Udom Emmanuel’s Legacy Of Ideas

investors, ensuring that the environment is made ferment for investments. We hope to make Akwa Ibom the industrial hub of Nigeria. Ibom industrial City and Ibom Deep Seaport will be our signature projects this second term.”

The governor said “Akwa Ibom in my second term will move from a fast industrialising society to a great and rich society, and will witness an unprecedented growth in all spheres of development and capacity enhancement. To date, we have established over 16 industries, most are fully operational, while others are at various stages of completion. We have diversified our economy and placed a lot of premium on agriculture. Produce such as onions, tomatoes, and others which were thought not to be suitable for our soil have been produced in large commercial quantities.”

Akwa Ibom is becoming a destination of choice with the Ibom Air the state owned Airline, dual carriage roads and many other infrastructure scattered across the state. The recent commencement of production by Kings Flour – a high quality export product made in Akwa Ibom State -is yet another fulfillment of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s campaign promise to rapidly industrialize the State, create employment opportunities for the teeming youths and provide avenues for wealth creation.

Other major industries (some of which are ongoing) in the governor’s completion agenda are: Qua Steel, Eket; Palm Oil Plantation & Refinery; Automobile Plant; MRO Hanger, Uyo; Fertilizer Plant – $3 billion – Ikot Abasi; 50,000 hectares Free Trade Zone, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Eastern Obolo; Phoenix Environmental Services – waste to wealth; Ethanol plant, Ikot Abasi; St Gabriel Coconut and Refinery Ltd; Housing estate, Uyo; Ibom LED Factory (low energy bulb), Uyo; 500 mw Thermal Power Generation Plant; 5,000 bpd Modular Refinery; Ikwe Onna Refinery; Petrochemical plant; Solar panel assembly facility; Plastics manufacturing Agricultural Commodity Exchange; Assembly plant for Chinese made vehicles; Marginal Oil Field Development; 200,000 bpd refinery; 500 mw power plant; 200,000 barrels a day refinery; Ibom Air Cargo Service; Ibom Glass manufacturing company; Ibom Tire manufacturing company; Ibom Nano technology water; Ibom Vaccine Production Factory; Resuscitation of Akwa Palms into a 20,000 hectares plantation complete with a palm oil refinery; Synergy Energy Solar Farm cum Green House, Obot Akara; Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Plant; Ibom Parenteral Solution (Drip) Ltd; Methanol Plant; Quality Ceramics, ItuIbom Science park completion; Eket Market, Phase 2; Completion of Tropicana Dry & Wet Theme Park, Uyo; Terrescape Oron Market; HFP Uyo market; Ikot Ekpene International Market; Uyo Capital Safe City Project; Ibom Smart City; Housing Estate, Eket; Chinese Industrial City in Ikot Abasi; Construction of university hostel blocks; Industrial park, Ikot Abasi; Chinese Industrial Park in Itu

A Democrat.

One thing most people admit about Governor Udom Emmanuel, which even his violent critics also do admit is that he is urbane. A true gentleman and a democrat, he believes people have a right to see things from their own perspective and air their opinion. Strange reports of people missing or murdered have not been prevalent during his tenure as governor. His own background along with that of his wife has a great influence on his life and it is actively helping him deliver quality services to his people and preparing them for the next level of things. The future generation of Akwa Ibom people will definitely acknowledge this man positively.

– Enejor, a public affairs analyst wrote in from Uyo, Akwa Ibom..

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

