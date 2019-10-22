Workers Must Prepare For Impeding Change In Future Of Work – NLC

…says globalisation poses threat to Nigeria keeping it best workers

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday in Enugu said workers in Nigeria must prepare themselves for the challenges posed by technological advancement, climate change and globalisation in the world of work.

The NLC President who was speaking at the 2019 NLC national leadership retreat in Enugu, also said that Nigeria was losing the best of its workforce to other countries and will continue to do so because it is not providing resources to retain the best of its workforce.

He explained that the retreat provides an opportunity for workers and labour leaders to restrategize on how to prepare workers for the impending challenge in the future of work

He said, “With the advent of globalisation, the world is becoming more and more of a global village. And we cannot be able to retain our best if the environment is not competitive enough. Today, what drives the world is knowledge. We have seen that around the world, our best are stolen because we cannot retain them if we don’t have a good package to retain them.

“We are gathered here today to examine, brainstorm and discourse and profound pragmatic ideas to the challenges of today and fears of tomorrow confronting Nigerian workers. “As leaders, we owe it as a duty to our followers to go beyond providing solutions to the problem of today but also to prepare answers to the questions of tomorrow.

“Technology comes with challenge and opportunity. Workers around the world and particularly in Nigeria cannot be left behind. We should prepare for the now.

He however said while Labour leaders attempt to answer the questions posed by the future of work, they should be anxious to dispose all or most of the concerns that exist in the contemporary world of work.

He said, “In this era, our workers still face the indignity of indecent work. I’m this age and time, our workers are force to beg for their salaries which are owed in arrears.

Wabba said while other counties have developed an automated platform foe minimum wage and are focused on living wage, Nigerian workers are forced to wait for too long to get a meagre increase in minimum wage and adjustment in salaries

In his address, the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commended the NLC leadership for organising the retreat.

He tasked the labour leaders to take advantage of the retreat to improve themselves.

