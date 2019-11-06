A/Ibom Varsity Sacks 8 Lecturers Over Sexual Harassment

The Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has sacked eight lecturers over alleged sexual assault and extortion on female students of the institution. Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Eno Ibanga, disclosed this during a press conference at the main campus of the institution located at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin local government area, yesterday.

Ibanga stated that some of the cases were in court, adding that 10 students involved in cultism were also caught by the management of the institution.

He also disclosed that some students who were caught at the junction of the main campus with a mini coffin, red clothe and axes where on their way to an initiation ceremony.

He further disclosed that the university was doing its best to instil sanity among lecturers and students, adding that cases of assault and sexual harassment were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures were carried out.

“The Institution has zero tolerance for cultism sexual harassment and extortion.”

As we speak, a notorious one is on ground and the person will not go scout free. Some of these cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution,” the Vice-chancellor stated.

