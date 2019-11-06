EDUCATION
A/Ibom Varsity Sacks 8 Lecturers Over Sexual Harassment
The Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) has sacked eight lecturers over alleged sexual assault and extortion on female students of the institution. Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Eno Ibanga, disclosed this during a press conference at the main campus of the institution located at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin local government area, yesterday.
Ibanga stated that some of the cases were in court, adding that 10 students involved in cultism were also caught by the management of the institution.
He also disclosed that some students who were caught at the junction of the main campus with a mini coffin, red clothe and axes where on their way to an initiation ceremony.
He further disclosed that the university was doing its best to instil sanity among lecturers and students, adding that cases of assault and sexual harassment were thoroughly investigated by the management before disciplinary measures were carried out.
“The Institution has zero tolerance for cultism sexual harassment and extortion.”
As we speak, a notorious one is on ground and the person will not go scout free. Some of these cases are still in court. I swore to run an institution that can stand the test of time. We are doing the best to bring sanity to the institution,” the Vice-chancellor stated.
MOST READ
Confusion As Fire Guts Balogun Market
Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Homosexuals
Abandoned Projects: FCTA To Adopt PPP Arrangement
FG Fixes Nov 23 For Abuja Carnival
APC, PDP Working Together In Zamfara – Gummi
How Nasarawa South Senatorial Battle Was Lost And Won
Court Adjourns Suswam’s Trial To Nov 6
MOST POPULAR
-
ISSUES24 hours ago
The Unwarranted Attack On Gov Obaseki, Oba Of Lagos, Others
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Christmas: FG Moves To Reduce Price Of Rice
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Glo ‘My Own Don Beta’ Promo And Precept Of Luck
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Border Closure: LCCI Seeks Solutions To Challenges At Nigerian Seaports
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Golden Eaglets, Netherlands Lock Horns For Quarterfinal Spot
-
OPINION22 hours ago
NERC’s New Tariff Regime And Its Negative Multiplier Effects On Nigerians (2)
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
The Coming Prosperity
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Hughley Names Atosu, 11 Others For Pre-olympic Games