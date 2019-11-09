Eedris Abdulkareem, Odumakin Air Peace’s Boss In New Song

Nigerian musician and social critic, Eedris Abdulkareem and Nigeria’s frontline activist, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin of the Centre for Change Initiative have made a song in praise of CEO, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyeoma.

The duo, in a special composition entitled: ‘Onyeoma Onyema’ set to be released in a fortnight have chosen to use music to recognize his immense contribution towards bringing succour to Nigerians at home and abroad.

They averred that the latest being the show of love to Nigerians stranded in South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks in the country and the truce move he has initiated across the country.

Eedris, known for his frankness on issues relating the people, in a statement explains why he choose to honour Onyema whom he describes as “the worthy chief” with the song “Onyema Onyema”

According to him: “I extol and commend Chief Onyema for his love for Nigeria, irrespective of whose side the pendulum swings.

‘’His labour of love is simply unquantifiable and worthy of emulation, this kind of patriotic and unbiased actions should be celebrated by all and sundry so that people like Chief Onyema will continue doing what they do. Nigeria needs men like him to get to the eldorado. Men with hearts of gold.”

He also disclosed that the creative marriage that gave birth to “Onyema Onyema” is said to be waxing stronger as the two institutions are exploring other avenues in their collective quest to make Nigeria a better place for all of us.

Asked why he chose to do the song in conjunction with Dr. Odumakin, the rapper cum activist averred that “we are kindred spirits. Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin has my kind of spirit and she is a fighter amongst fighters, a true amazon whose sincerity and tenacity of purpose is unquestionable.”

According to the management of Lakreem Entertainment, “the audio/visual versions of the single “Onyema Onyema” shall be hitting the airwaves in a fortnight.”

“Let us encourage, celebrate and project the best in the land and not the worst of the Society, as the society will ultimately become what we, the citizens make of it” Eedris stated.

Asked why he chose to do the song in conjunction with Dr. Odumakin, the rapper cum activist averred that “we are kindred spirits. Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin has my kind of spirit and she is a fighter amongst fighters, a true amazon whose sincerity and tenacity of purpose is unquestionable.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

