NEWS
Jigawa Denounces Pension Company Privatization, Releases N625m For Workers
The government of Jigawa State has refuted the speculation making the rounds on alleged privatization of its contributory pension company, describing it as frivolous, mischievous and concocted lie.
The executive secretary of the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board, Comrade Hashim Ahmad Fagam made this known while briefing newsmen on their schedule for payment of workers entitlement in November, saying the speculation is a tactics employed by the oppositions which aims at smearing the image and reputation of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar’s led administration.
He contended that since the state and local government contributory pension board was established, during the period of former state governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, it has had the standing tradition of reviewing the performance of their assets managers every year.
“Every end of the year we review the performance of our pension’s assets managers, any company that performed well will continue and those that performed below average are replaced with new ones, and this is exactly what happened,” he explained.
He also revealed that as part of their schedule for the payment of workers entitlements in this month of November, the board will pay the total sum of N629,404,775.35 to 362 beneficiaries.
He further said the beneficiaries include 148 from the state government, 104 from 27 local government areas of the state and 101 from Local Education Authority, adding the payment for retirement, refund and death benefits has since commenced, saying the company hopes to complete disbursement within one week.
MOST READ
NPHCDA Establishes Emergency Centres In Katsina, Gombe States
el-Rufai Reveals How Dr Balarabe Became His Running Mate
Revocation Of Contract: WestAfricaENERG Denies Any Breach
Bayelsa Election: PDP Agents Luring Voters With Cash Inducements. Nabena Alleges
PMB Hails Pastor Bakare @65
PMB Congratulates Kaigama On Appointment As Catholic Archbishop Of Abuja
NCC Reassures Subscribers Of Value For Investment
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
DSS Busts Cartel Of Child Abductors In Kebbi
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC: Conditions For Zoning No Longer Exist – Dahuwa.
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: It’s Time For PDP, Wada To Accept Defeat – APC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Bagudu Commends Dangote For Establishment Of Rice Mill Factory In Kebbi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Sowore: PSC Warns Against Politicisation Of DSS
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Nigerian Navy Promotes 140 Senior Officers
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
Otedola Doles Out N5bn For North East Intervention
-
CRIME20 hours ago
Man, 35 Nabbed For Defiling 5- year Old Girl