Jigawa Denounces Pension Company Privatization, Releases N625m For Workers

The government of Jigawa State has refuted the speculation making the rounds on alleged privatization of its contributory pension company, describing it as frivolous, mischievous and concocted lie.

The executive secretary of the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Board, Comrade Hashim Ahmad Fagam made this known while briefing newsmen on their schedule for payment of workers entitlement in November, saying the speculation is a tactics employed by the oppositions which aims at smearing the image and reputation of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar’s led administration.

He contended that since the state and local government contributory pension board was established, during the period of former state governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, it has had the standing tradition of reviewing the performance of their assets managers every year.

“Every end of the year we review the performance of our pension’s assets managers, any company that performed well will continue and those that performed below average are replaced with new ones, and this is exactly what happened,” he explained.

He also revealed that as part of their schedule for the payment of workers entitlements in this month of November, the board will pay the total sum of N629,404,775.35 to 362 beneficiaries.

He further said the beneficiaries include 148 from the state government, 104 from 27 local government areas of the state and 101 from Local Education Authority, adding the payment for retirement, refund and death benefits has since commenced, saying the company hopes to complete disbursement within one week.

