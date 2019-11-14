Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT

A Non-govermental organisation, Do-Take has organised a medical outreach for residents of Durumi, New Kuchingoro and Kaida Sabo communities of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Speaking during the outreach termed, The #HOT (Health Outreach Tour), Co-founder/ Country Director, Precious Ebere stated that the outreach was organised due to survey the organisation has conducted in Lugbe, Durumi, New kuchingoro, Kuje communities which revealed that malaria epidemic has increased by 20 per cent in the communities.

She stated that members of these communities were vulnerable to communicable and preventable disease adding that the outreach was a lifetime project which the NGO would be embarking on continuously in grassroots communities.

“We will be addressing the short-time medical needs of these four communities in the FCT by providing consultation, sensitization, medical outreach and donation of relief materials to women, children and community members.

“There is also continuous education on the ground. This education is provided by nurses and other health professionals on various topics of concern like Malaria, Typhoid, Family Planning, HIV AIDS, other STI, hand washing and water borne diseases,” she said.

Also speaking, the Lead Project, Do-Take Grassroot Development Champion, Inemesit Hanson revealed that the outreach also involve the distribution of pads, insecticide- treated nets, food items, and other relief materials/items to these communities.

Hanson revealed that Implementing partners include, Voice of Orphans Africa and Diaspora Initiative(VOADI), Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Endgame, SEF empowerment Foundation, Marie Care Initiative, Hordint Network, Citizen Advocate for Peace is Possible in Nigeria(CAPIPIN).

Other partners according to her include; Young African Leaders Initiative,Young African Leaders Initiative(YALI) Celade Health Outreach Initiative and Lola Cater for the Needy.

