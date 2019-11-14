NEWS
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
A Non-govermental organisation, Do-Take has organised a medical outreach for residents of Durumi, New Kuchingoro and Kaida Sabo communities of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).
Speaking during the outreach termed, The #HOT (Health Outreach Tour), Co-founder/ Country Director, Precious Ebere stated that the outreach was organised due to survey the organisation has conducted in Lugbe, Durumi, New kuchingoro, Kuje communities which revealed that malaria epidemic has increased by 20 per cent in the communities.
She stated that members of these communities were vulnerable to communicable and preventable disease adding that the outreach was a lifetime project which the NGO would be embarking on continuously in grassroots communities.
“We will be addressing the short-time medical needs of these four communities in the FCT by providing consultation, sensitization, medical outreach and donation of relief materials to women, children and community members.
“There is also continuous education on the ground. This education is provided by nurses and other health professionals on various topics of concern like Malaria, Typhoid, Family Planning, HIV AIDS, other STI, hand washing and water borne diseases,” she said.
Also speaking, the Lead Project, Do-Take Grassroot Development Champion, Inemesit Hanson revealed that the outreach also involve the distribution of pads, insecticide- treated nets, food items, and other relief materials/items to these communities.
Hanson revealed that Implementing partners include, Voice of Orphans Africa and Diaspora Initiative(VOADI), Leader Joe 1808 Foundation, Endgame, SEF empowerment Foundation, Marie Care Initiative, Hordint Network, Citizen Advocate for Peace is Possible in Nigeria(CAPIPIN).
Other partners according to her include; Young African Leaders Initiative,Young African Leaders Initiative(YALI) Celade Health Outreach Initiative and Lola Cater for the Needy.
MOST READ
West African FIUs Forum Moves HQS To Nigeria
Nigeria Requires N420bn To Eradicate Malaria Scourge, Says Varsity Don
WHO Decries High Rate Of Children Killed By Measles Globally
Nigeria’s Sanitation Crisis ‘II Undermine 2030 SDG’s Target – Minister
Nasarawa To Synergise With Devt Partners On Healthy Environment
Over 1500 Persons Benefit From Medical Outreach In FCT
FG Tasks Communities To Preserve Forest Resources
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Gunmen Kill 3 Policemen In Kaduna
-
POLITICS4 hours ago
JUST IN: Court Bars APC From Fielding Gov’nrship Candidate In Bayelsa
-
NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why Police Arrested Father Of Kaduna Bride’
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Attacks On DSS Uncalled For
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Senate Backtracks On Hate Speech Bill
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud Sparks Fresh Crisis In APC
-
POLITICS11 hours ago
APC, PDP And The Battle For Niger LG Polls
-
NEWS12 hours ago
APC Leaders Applaud Suspension Of Oshiomhole