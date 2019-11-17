Omoniyun Is For The Girl Child – Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa says her latest movie, Omoniyun is the story for the protection of the girl child.

‘I believe the girl child is disadvantaged. We need people with voices and influence to stand up for them. We need movies that will engender discourse in this regard, the girl child needs protection from the whole community not just her relatives. I made the movie Omoniyun which is the story of the girl child so as to protect the girl child’ Dayo Amusa said.

Omoniyun is the story of a young girl, Fiyifolu that was sexually assaulted by a prince, Prince Sodeke who always get away with evil deal, however he had to fight for his life and reputation when Omoniyun, a community nurse and her friend decided to fight for the lady molested.

Omoniyun will be at selected cinemas from November 29 , it stars super stars like Segun Arinze, Bimbo Thomas, Toyin Alausa, Seilat Adebowale, Muyiwa Demola and a host of others.

Dayo Amusa started her career … Dayo Amusa was born as Temidayo Amusa in Lagos. She is a Nigerian actress, singer, director, filmmaker as well as a business-woman. In addition to that, she is her parents’ first-born child in a family of five. Amusa’s mother hails from Ogun state in southwestern Nigeria while her father hails from Lagos which is the largest city in Nigeria. She studied at Kenny-Tee Private School in Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria and obtained her First School Leaving Certificate. After completing her primary school education, Dayo attended Mayflower School, Ikene and completed her secondary school education at Mamak Secondary School in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria and obtained her West African Senior School Certificate.

Dayo Amusa is one of the most popular actresses both in Nollywood and Yoruba movies. Dayo Amusa joined the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) in 2002 and started featuring in Nollywood movies. Although she acts mostly in Yoruba language films of Nollywood, she has also acted in English language films.

She has acted in movies such as; Ajegbodo, Oju Awo, Ekan Soso, Oogun Mii, Dewunmi Iberu, Inu, Idaa, Aroba, Unforgivable, Pathetic, Omoniyun, and many others. In 2006, Dayo started producing her own movies and focused on the production of Yoruba movies.

She has produced notable works such as Unforgivable, That Which Bind Us, and now Omoniyun. Omoniyun is directed by veteran actor, Muyiwa Ademola.

