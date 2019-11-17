COVER STORIES
Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Not Political – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is unfortunate that the recent disengagement of some political appointees from the presidency had been given ‘‘ethnic and political’’ interpretations.
Fielding questions from State House Correspondents at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after his arrival from London on Friday night, President Buhari explained that the ongoing reorganization at the presidency is aimed at enhancing service delivery to Nigerians.
‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the Vice President’s office. We just created some ministries and we reorganized and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate,’’ he said.
Responding to a question on what next for his administration after a well-deserved rest in London, the President said:
‘‘We are going to work harder and be accountable. We have tried to make Nigerians understand why we do certain things. Accountability from bottom to top is absolutely necessary.
‘‘Whoever is responsible for government property, [should know] it is public property, it is not personal and he has to manage it according to the law.
‘‘That’s what I expect and I think that we have been around long enough to impress on people that we mean what we say,’’ he said.
MOST READ
253 Firms Bid For NNPC Insurance Broker Contracts
World Bank To Expend Additional N20bn On Education In Katsina
Gov’ship Polls: APC In Early Lead In Bayelsa
Northern, Southern Leaders Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
Senators, Reps Risk 5-year Jail Over Constituency Project Fund
Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Not Political – PMB
Another Catholic Priest Kidnapped In Enugu
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Why We Dismissed Atiku’s Appeal – Supreme Court
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
S’Africa End Nigeria’s U-23 Tokyo Olympic Dream
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Crashing Data Price With Telecom Infrastructure Deployment
-
COVER STORIES24 hours ago
70 NECO Workers Dismissed For Certificate Forgery
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
2.3m Voters Elect Bayelsa, Kogi Governors Today
-
OPINION22 hours ago
Hibiscus Flowers Exportation: Fear Of Monopoly And Health Scare
-
NEWS23 hours ago
EFCC Jails Abuja Based Internet Fraudster
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
World Bank To Spend $40m On MCRP Projects