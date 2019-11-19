NEWS
179 Anambra Town Unions Receive Bakery Training In Abuja
Anambra state Senior Special Assistant and Liaison officer in Abuja, Mrs. Manafa Agatha, has commenced bakery training for 179 town union of Anambra state in Abuja.
Mrs. Agatha stated this in Abuja, while speaking with journalists during the workshop to comments the exercise in Abuja.
She assured to support the trainees run a successful bakery business to be employers of labour.
According to him, “Anambra State is made up 179 town unions and also well represented in Abuja, I decided to train one person from a town making the total of 179 people to be train one person from a town making 179 people to be train on cake making.
“Making of cake is something that need passion, making of cake is something that will impact somebody for life and provide employment.
“I want to give them the basics teaching, to let them learn how to do this in order to improve themselves and their everyday living. Considering the economic challenge in Nigeria,” she said
She further said that the employment will enable him to give something back to the society that have made her, adding that ‘I teach them the cake making and empower them with cake making and pastry.’’
Speaking also, the Managing Director of Lezona Rollickings, Chinelo Madueke, said, “What we plans to do is to get the best from the students on the training, the best of them will go for masters class and then along the line we can introduce other activities such as foods and the nutrition, cooking and drinks.
“But for now let’s see the passion they have for the work, because some of them just said ‘I want to make this or that’ and at the end of the day they don’t have the passion and then they are lost so after this training we hope to get something good from them,” she said
