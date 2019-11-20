NEWS
Ilorin: EFCC Secures 5 Convictions In 1 Day
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office yesterday secured the convictions of five persons prosecuted for their involvements in offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.
All the defendants were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment in separate charges brought against them before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye and Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.
The convict are, Olamide Ijisesan, Ogundowole Tolulope, Abdullahi Abubakar, Chilaka Dickson and Olayiwola Azeez.
Among all the defendants, only Ogundowole Tolulope was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye while others were convicted by Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar.
The charge against one of the convicts reads “That you, Olamide Ijisesan ( Javier Cheryl) sometime in April 2016, at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court cheated by pretending to be one Javier Cheryl, a white Caucasian female with gmail account, [email protected]
