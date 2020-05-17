JUST IN: FG Seizes British Aircraft For Illegal Flight Operations

The federal government has today, impounded an aircraft owned by a British company, Flair for illegally operating passenger flights into Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, made this known on Sunday through his Twitter handle.

Sirika tweeted that the company, Flair Aviation, was authorised to conduct humanitarian flights but was caught operating commercial flights.

The Minister further explained that in addition to the confiscated aircraft, a fine would be imposed on the company for the contravention of FG’s ban on commercial flights as part of measures to curb the importation of covid-19.

He said “Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve,” the minister stated in his tweet.