Nollywood Actress Seyi Edun Named Mydsiac Brand Ambassador 

Mydisac, an aphrodisiac brand, has named actress, Seyi Edun popularly known as Seyi Shai in the Yoruba arm of the Nigerian movie industry, as brand ambassador.

The founder of the fast trending aphrodisiac brand, Tobi Kukoyi who made this known to journalists noted that her act of service was born out of the need to address the astronomical rate of divorce, marital challenges, not excluding the entertainment terrain, and thus decided to wear the mantle of leadership in proferring solution, via aphrodisiac remedy after conducting thorough research.

She said, “Many couples secretly battle with copulation issues and Mydsiac gives hope to them and aids to create happy, healthy relationships they seek. Edun was chosen based on her flourishing career, happy marital life, and the fact that she’s full of life, radiant and youthful.”

Seyi Edun continues to do well for herself in the movie industry bagging several nominations and winning the City People Movie Award 2018 for Best Young Producer of the year. Her roles in movies such as Game Master, Dara, Four couples, Eja Nla, Ogo Olorun, Oko mi among others has endeared her to many.

Beaming with satisfaction with regards to having been named as brand ambassador she stated “I am glad to have been chosen as brand ambassador. Couples want peaceful homes, loving spouses, respectful and smart children. When sensitive issues such as copulation comes to the fore in marriages, it puts both on edge and they walk on thin ice. I’m delighted with what Mydsiac has accomplished in helping couples get their grove back on.”

Challenges in marriages no doubt have been projected in movies and TV series by producers and scriptwriters in the entertainment industry. Themes such as career, finance, procreation, infidelity among others have taken center stage among others. Notwithstanding, copulation or sexual challenges remains in the background and is one of the primary challenges many couples face, as Tobi Kukoyi hopes to use the entertainment medium to address this fundamental issue, with a view to enriching marriages with happiness.