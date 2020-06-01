Leadership NewsPaper
Nigeria's Most Influential Newspaper

BREAKING: Governors Storm APC Over Obaseki

News
By ANDREW ESSIEN
435

Ahead of the expected meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the upcoming Edo, Ondo gubernatorial, governors under the All Progressive Congress (APC ) have arrived the national secretariat of the party.

The meeting  which is expected among other things to discuss the frosty relationship between the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the APC National Chairman,  Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Related Posts

2 Injured, Many Abducted In Ebonyi, Abia Clash –…

George Floyd: 25 US Cities Under Curfew Amid Raging Protest

Nigerians Brace Up For Reopening Of Businesses

LEADERSHIP reports that governors of the party had yesterday met with the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the same matter.

Another meeting,  LEADERSHIP gathered will hold with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa later today.

Among the governors on ground are  Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Muhammad Inuwa of Gombe state.

ANDREW ESSIEN 238 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 Injured, Many Abducted In Ebonyi, Abia Clash –…

George Floyd: 25 US Cities Under Curfew Amid Raging Protest

Nigerians Brace Up For Reopening Of Businesses

Presidency Faults Dangiwa, Says South West Tops PMB’s…

Anti-Corruption War: CDD Calls For More Action

1 of 97