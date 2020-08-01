10 Dead, 3 Missing In Lagos Boat Mishap

No fewer than 10 persons were yesterday confirmed dead and three others missing in a boat mishap that occurred in Lagos.

It was gathered the boat accident occurred on Wednesday at Kirikiri, Apapa, less than 24 hours after 18 persons escaped death by the whiskers in two boat accidents in Victoria Island.

Sources said the boat capsized after its engine developed fault and subsequently packed up on the high sea shortly after it left Kirikiri jetty for Badagry.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered there were 18 persons on-board with five rescued by Marine Police operatives

The Lagos Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the accident to newsmen said 10 dead bodies were recovered and three still missing.

According to him, families of the deceased were still claiming their bodies, while search was on for the three missing persons.

“There were 18 people in the boat. It left Kirikiri for Badagry but developed faults with the engine. Five people were rescued alive by the Marine Police unit, 10 persons died and three are still missing,’’ he said.

Also confirming the accident, the general manager of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, restated the boat left Kirikiri carrying 19 passengers.

According to him, “On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, it was reported that an open boat carrying 19 passengers capsized at about 6.00 pm while enroute Badagry from Kirikiri.

“A survivor’s account states that the captain got distracted trying to collect fares from a passenger and the boat was overturned by the current and most passengers were yet to put on their lifejackets properly.

“Rescue effort was immediate as the boat was just a few meters from the landing in which they left from but only five people were able to be rescued.

“A total of 19 persons were involved in the incident, while five were rescued with 10 persons confirmed dead and 4 still unaccounted for including the boat deckhand. LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to the marine police for further investigation and sanctions. The Emergency and Regulatory Authorities are still on a search and rescue operation,” he added.